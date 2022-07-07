8 theories most likely to come true when One Piece manga returns

The One Piece fandom loves to develop theories about the series’ most mysterious elements. While not every theory comes true, there are plenty of instances where the seemingly baseless claims of fans end up coming to pass.

With One Piece’s latest month-long hiatus in preparation for its final saga, fans are once again theorycrafting based on how the series left off. While there is a near-endless stream of theories constantly being churned out, there are a few which stand out from the crowd in their likelihood to come true.

Here are eight theories that are most likely to come true when the One Piece manga returns.

Zoro’s heritage, a new Straw Hat and more theories likely to come to pass upon One Piece manga return

1) Shanks comes to Wano

Shanks as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One of the biggest theories to pop up since the series has gone on break is that Shanks will be coming to Wano.

Courtesy of the commonality of inversion and repetition in the series, fans are likening the situation in Wano to that of Sabaody Archipelago.

In Sabaody, Silvers Rayleigh came to the Straw Hats’ rescue against Admiral Kizaru and the Pacifista.

In Wano, the Straw Hats are now a bonafide Yonko fleet, officially announced to the world as inheriting the title. They also have a new Admiral, as well as other World Government ships to boot, making it the perfect time for Luffy and Shanks to meet once again.

2) Zoro is a Shimotsuki

Zoro as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One of the most popular theories heading into Wano is that Zoro would be revealed to be a Shimotsuki.

Fans had hoped this reveal would give Zoro the same treatment that he got in Sani’s Whole Cake Island, giving him a fully fleshed-out backstory.

While it hasn’t happened yet, the confirmation of Kozuki Sukiyaki's existence opens up a lot of possibilities for this theory. Sukiyaki may remember Zoro's parents before they left Wano or may have heard about his birth overseas via contact with his parents.

With the arc not quite over yet, this is still a possible occurrence in the upcoming issues.

3) Franky recreates Pluton blueprints

Franky as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

After Franky’s introduction and backstory were completed, it was revealed that both he and Tom wanted the Pluton blueprints to exist as a countermeasure to the genuine article.

However, Franky instead decided to take a chance on Nico Robin and the Straw Hats, destroying the blueprints in front of the World Government group ordered to find them.

However, with Franky being an exceptional shipwright and Pluton being confirmed in Wano, there’s now a chance for the blueprints to be remade.

If he’s able to reverse-engineer the blueprints, it would be a fantastic way of making his backstory come full circle. Furthermore, it gives the Straw Hats an ace in the hole should Pluton be taken by malevolent forces.

4) Carrot joins the Straw Hats

Carrot as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One of the most highly debated topics in the series since the start of Whole Cake Island was the introduction of Carrot and whether or not she would join the Straw Hats.

Fans are incredibly split on this topic, but when the series returns from break, she will undoubtedly be the most likely candidate to join the crew.

Some fans even claimed that she’s been accepted as a member for quite some time, surmising that a post-Whole Cake Island flashback will reveal this fact.

Her backstory and bond with the crew were already established and flushed out during the arc. So it is incredibly likely that she’s already an informal member and will become full-fledged member after Wano.

5) Ryokugyu restores Wano

One of the most notable details of One Piece Chapter 1053 was that Ryokugyu was restoring the barren lands of Wano as he walked through them.

As a result, fans are theorizing that his chase of the Straw Hats around the nation may indirectly lead to the country’s flora and fauna flourishing once more.

While it's unknown what the scale of his restoration powers is or how permanent or effective they will be, his presence alone is clearly positively affecting Wano’s barren lands.

6) Vivi’s fate

Vivi as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One of the biggest teases to come out of the Reverie arc was something happening to Princess Vivi Nefertari and her kingdom of Alabasta.

While a fatality was teased, fans are expecting this to be the death of her aide Igaram or father Cobra Nefertari, with Vivi surviving and likely being in hiding.

However, if the Nefertari family has become an enemy of the World Government, fans are predicting quite the reunion following Wano. Many strongly believe that Vivi will finally join or ally herself with the Straw Hats, doing what she couldn’t do so long ago and leaving her royal life behind.

7) Buggy is responsible for the state of the world

Buggy as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One of the biggest questions coming out of Chapter 1053 was how in the world Buggy had become a Yonko following the dissolution of the Shichibukai.

Furthermore, the state of the world has been consistently teased throughout Wano as being in absolute chaos. This was stated by everyone from Big News Morgans to the Gorosei themselves.

Fans suspect that the newest Yonko, Buggy the Clown, is to blame for the state of the world, which would also explain his rise to Yonko. With the resources at his disposal, it’s entirely possible he has truly raised hell outside of Wano while the Straw Hats did so within the nation.

8) Blackbeard comes to Wano

Blackbeard as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

In the wake of Pluton’s location reveal, many fans are suspecting that Blackbeard will arrive in Wano shortly to claim the battleship for himself. He was last seen leaving Fullalead with a very clear goal and destination in mind, even saying he won’t let “them” claim it all for themselves.

With the chips falling as they have since he was last seen, fans are understandably predicting him to show up at Wano quite soon. If he does, there's little doubt he'll be after the weapon Pluton. He will also possibly choose to target Luffy and the Straw Hats upon arriving.

