A Boruto fanart on Saruto Uzumaki has fans in disbelief

The days of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations could be considered the most disappointing ones due to the series' below-average anime adaptation and anime-original content that the majority didn't enjoy. Even though the series is currently redeeming its reputation through Two Blue Vortex, some fans have already speculated about another sequel, and it isn't something anyone was expecting.

Ad

An X user (@hypareyl2) shared a fan art, featuring Sarada and the protagonist as a married couple with their son, Saruto Uzumaki. Although the concept of this fan art might not be that bad, the execution of character designs in the fan art was one of the worst ones, according to the internet.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the author's opinion.

Boruto: The recent Saruto series fan art criticized by the fandom

The Saruto fanart as seen on X/Twitter (Image via X @hypareyl2)

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was the first sequel, following the successful run of one of the best shonen franchises, Naruto. However, due to a lack of source material, the majority of the sequel series consisted of anime-original content, including new arcs, new characters, and everything else. Sadly, another part of this sequel that the fandom didn't appreciate was below-average animation.

Ad

Trending

As seen in the sequel series, most panels consisted of out-of-focus shots, where some shots could hardly be considered acceptable from a production standpoint. Fortunately, the Two Blue Vortex series started as a silver lining in the clouds, as its amazing plotline and story progression had the fandom hopeful that the franchise might still have a future.

However, everyone was brought down the drain with the release of a fan art of the Saruto series, a sequel to Two Blue Vortex featuring the story of Saruto Uzumaki, the son of the protagonist and Sarada. The character designs of this fan art had the fandom wishing for the conclusion of the sequel series with Two Blue Vortex, as any further continuation might be beyond their endurance.

Ad

Reactions from the fandom

The protagonist, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As expected, the fandom was in disbelief over the fan art, with the majority even questioning whether this fan-made series was real. Moreover, this fan art had the majority of fandom cursing the sequel franchise, which led to the existence of the Saruto fan art. Ultimately, the internet even wanted the Boruto series to disappear due to the absurdity that is being created due to its existence.

Ad

On the other hand, one side looked at the bright side of this issue, claiming that due to the popularity of the franchise, they need more sequels, and a sequel after Two Blue Vortex might also be of need in time. Lastly, one fan found a resemblance between Gohan's spiky hair with the protagonist in the Saruto fan art.

"Wait this sh*t is real?" a fan said.

Ad

"Boruto should not have existed at all," another fan said.

"Your opinionDoesn’t matter. They want more money we want more content related to Naruto/ Boruto," another one said.

"Why is bro looking like Gohan lmaoooo," another one claimed

Final thoughts

Even though the sequel series might be controversial all around the internet, some fans hold it close to their heart. Moreover, it is disrespectful to Masashi Kishimoto, Mikio Ikemoto, and Studio Pierrot scriptwriters, as they worked on this series for years. What the fandom should do is hope for the best in the future, without disrespecting someone's hard work.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More