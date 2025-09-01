A forgotten Skypiea warrior may hold the key to the Void Century in One Piece

One Piece has always blended hidden histories, mysterious symbols, and lost characters in a way that weaves the overarching narrative together. One character who seems to have been lost is Wyper. He is the fierce Shandian warrior from Skypiea, and the last fans heard from him was at the end of the Skypiea arc.

But again, there are clues to his bloodline and symbols that may suggest he is not finished, and more is left in the story. A few of the indicators are how Shandian's line to the Poneglyphs, their ancestral duty, and the "Light of Shandora," and any suggestions Wyper himself may be involved in the history of the Void Century in One Piece.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How Wyper's comeback holds the key to the Void Century in One Piece, explained

Wyper as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Wyper's story in One Piece seems to have ended with the conclusion of the Skypiea arc, but Eiichiro Oda frequently plants long-term seeds that later become critical to the major mystery. Wyper, as a descendant of Shandians, is part of a lineage that is tied to a history connected directly to the Void Century.

The Shandians were some of the ancient people who battled in order to protect the Poneglyphs and their message of the Great Kingdom, which was destroyed in that lost time period. That alone propels Wyper's ultimate return as a bridging point to reveal the greatest mystery this series has to offer.

By being responsible not only for the protection of the Poneglyphs, but also the protection of the Golden Bell of Shandora, the Shandians were committed not just to a cultural piece of history that every island and people could identify with, but a promise that they must protect the message of their ancestors to the future.

Golden Bell of Shandora in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Wyper's oath to protect the Light of Shandora speaks to ensuring their truth is never erased. This idea is in line with Professor Clover's articulation of the "voices of the vanquished" during the Ohara flashback.

If Oda wishes to revive Wyper, he could still represent a lineage devoted not only to preserving his people's legacy but also now committed to preserving the flame of history and truth against the attempts of the World Government to extinguish it.

To reinforce Wyper's representation, he even has a tattoo of a wheel that resembles the Dharmachakra, representing truth and enlightenment, which speaks to him, foreshadowing a future similar to Robin and Law, who are also following a path to discover the truth of the Void Century.

Clover as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The burned, lost city of the Shandians, Shandora, was destroyed for resisting, much like Ohara was destroyed for resisting, proving their struggle is directly linked to the ancient war. Wyper's vow binds him to the already unfinished obligation of those who resisted the enemy, which is probably the ancestors of the World Government.

Most importantly, the Poneglyph within Shandora indicated the location of Poseidon, one of the Ancient Weapons. The Void Century is about the balance of these weapons. Wyper may have had a role in safeguarding and then guarding the truth of Shandora's, as the memories of his race would allow him to potentially protect the future survival of Poseidon.

If fans have Wyper return to the narrative, this could link both the antiquity of the Shandians resisting for a sense of freedom from fate in the present moment to the eventual final war against Imu.

Final thoughts

Imu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Wyper's possible return would be more than something that recalls the past, but rather a key moment in One Piece. As a warrior from Shandia with an oath to protect the Light of Shandora, he could create a usage that connects the lost struggles of his people with the mystery of the Void century.

With connections to the Poneglyphs, Poseidon, and ancient war, Wyper embodies the voices of the defeated who seek to tell their truth. His return might prove to be key in the fight against Imu.

