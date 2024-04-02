A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 1 is set to premiere at 1:28 am JST on Friday, April 5, 2024, as part of the spring anime release season. Produced by SynergySP and Studio Comet, this anime will first be aired on TBS, then on CBC, BS11, and AT-X networks. For those who are looking for streaming options, the anime will be available on Lemino, a Japanese OTT streaming service, and the Anime Times channels on Amazon Prime Video, starting 2 am on Friday, April 5, 2024.

This new anime is an adaptation of a Japanese light novel series written by Yomi Hirasaka and illustrated by Kantoku, which was first published in October 2021 under the Gagaga Bunko imprint of Shogakukan. A manga version of the series, with illustrations by Kotaro Yamada, has been serialized in Shogakukan’s Sunday Webry website since September 2022.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 1 release date and time

Sosuke Kaburaya will be introduced in A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 1 (Image via SynergySP and Studio Comet)

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 1 will be broadcast at 1:28 am JST on Friday, April 5, 2024. Due to time zone differences, the majority of the world will get to see the episode on Thursday. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday April 4, 2024 9:28 am Central Daylight Time Thursday April 4, 2024 11:28 am Eastern Daylight Time Thursday April 4, 2024 12:28 pm British Summer Time Thursday April 4, 2024 5:28 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday April 4, 2024 6:28 pm India Standard Time Thursday April 4, 2024 9:58 pm Philippine Time Friday April 5, 2024 12:28 am Japan Standard Time Friday April 5, 2024 1:28 am Australian Central Time Friday April 5, 2024 2:58 am

What to expect in Salad Bowl of Eccentrics

Sara Da Odin will be introduced in A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 1 (Image via SynergySP and Studio Comet)

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics will follow Sosuke Kaburaya, a not-so-well-off detective. During an assignment, he will encounter Sara Da Odin, a princess from a mystical world. Sara will start living with Sosuke and acclimating herself to life in Gifu, Japan. Next, Livia Do Udis, another visitor from the magical world, will join them.

This is a comedy-isekai story, based on the light novel writer Yomi Hirasaka’s work. Hirasaka is also known for works such as Haganai and A Sister's All You Need, both of which have been very well-received.

Additional information about the anime

Livia Do Udis as seen in A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime PV (Image via Toei)

The forthcoming anime series, A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics, will feature voice actors Hinaki Yano (Sara Da Odin), Makoto Furukawa (Sosuke Kaburaya), M.A.O (Livia Do Udis), Yo Taichi (Priketsu), Yuki Takada (Yuna Naganawa), Manami Numakura (Brenda Aisaki), Mizuki Manao (Haruka Neya), and Akane Fujita (Noa Minakami).

The series is directed by Masafumi Sato. The composition and screenplay is done by Yomi Hirasaka and Kenichi Yamashita, with Kazuhiro Fukuchi in charge of character design, and Takimi Echizen serving as the Art Director. The color design is managed by Ayata Katsuta and Maki Yamamoto. Hayato Numajiri is the CG Director, and Shintaro Sakai is the Director of Photography.

The editing is being done by Hideaki Murai, the sound direction is being managed by Takuya Hiramitsu, and the sound production is being handled by Jinnan Studio. The music is composed by Misaki Mase, Tsukumi Tanaka, and Naju Nakamura. Nichion is in charge of the music production.

WANUKA performs the anime's opening theme, Gifu-ni-ted, which can be heard in A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 1. Meiyo Densetsu performs the ending theme, Konban no Kenka (Tonight's Fight).

