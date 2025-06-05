"Agenda piece" is real as One Piece fans are unsure whether Gaban is the next Usopp or Sanji

One Piece chapter 1151 spoilers recently emerged and focused heavily on Imu destroying Elbaph. However, there was also a small, rather comedic moment involving the former member of the Roger Pirates, Scopper Gaban. In this moment, the character states that he wasn't the third strongest member of the crew, but rather the second. This claim was disproven by author Eiichiro Oda, who asserts that the title belongs to Silvers Rayleigh, thus initiating "Agenda Piece."

That comment has led many One Piece fans to speculate that Scopper Gaban might be a liar like Usopp or perhaps someone like Sanji and his rivalry with Roronoa Zoro, suggesting a similar dynamic with Rayleigh. This last part would make sense when considering that Luffy already mentioned how he reminds him of Sanji, which appears to be Oda's way of reinforcing that comparison.

One Piece fans troll Scopper Gaban after recent comments in chapter 1151 spoilers

Scopper Gaban has been labeled as a liar after the recent spoilers (Image via Shueisha and X through @GlideGrass).

In the recent spoilers for chapter 1151, Scopper Gaban has a conversation where he mentions that he was the second strongest within the Roger Pirates, not the third, as most people thought. However, an X user named @GlideGrass highlighted an SBS where author Eiichiro Oda confirmed Silvers Rayleigh as the second strongest in Roger's crew, thus dismissing Gaban's claim.

This has sparked a small debate within the community, especially among fans of Roronoa Zoro and Sanji, who are claiming that Gaban is a liar, a behavior reminiscent of Usopp, who is known for fabricating stories.

However, it's also worth noting that this could imply a rivalry between him and Rayleigh, which parallels Zoro and Sanji's dynamic, as they are the most powerful members of the Straw Hat crew after Luffy. After all, it seems that Oda has been trying to build up Scopper Gaban as a parallel to Sanji, especially considering that Luffy mentioned in recent chapters that he thinks they are similar.

This makes sense, considering the mangaka's tendency to create similarities across different generations.

More reactions online

Naturally, some One Piece fans disputed these comments, particularly those trying to use props like Zoro and Sanji. Over the years, there have been many debates about who is stronger between the two, a discussion that continues to this day.

On the other hand, this moment also adds depth to Scopper Gaban's characterization. It reveals his pride in his strength and hints at a potential rivalry with Rayleigh, which gives him more substance.

"He claimed to be the second strongest not the no.2 of the crew," someone said.

"A Lil too serious about Gaban thinking or lying about being stronger," another person said.

"Oda said these are the '#2 he picked for whatever'. The questionnaire is the one that randomly brought strength as the reason. That’s why specifically answered the Bepo question in whole different thought," someone else said.

Overall, it was likely Oda's method of creating a comedic scene with Scopper Gaban in One Piece and also revealing a bit more about how the Roger Pirates used to behave.

