Amado’s modifications for Kawaki may turn him into a true living weapon in Boruto

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's storyline continues to heat up, presently featuring the Shinju (Ryu and Matsuri) against the Leaf and Sand Shinobi. Fans were eager to witness Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki's partnership put into action following their mutual decision to call a truce till the Shinju were dealt with. But for now, those big guns are being held back, likely as wildcards to finish the job.

Given that the blonde is now more powerful than ever, Kawaki looks to be lagging behind. His inability to do any sort of damage to the young Uzumaki likely made him accept the truce and subsequently approach and compel Amado to modify him further. Considering the kind of potential resting within Kawaki, it is possible that Amado's modification could genuinely turn him into a living weapon.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex- Amado could end up turning Kawaki into a living armament

Kawaki (Image via Pierrot)

To put it simply, since Boruto: Two Blue Vortex began, Kawaki has been showcased to be behind Boruto in terms of power. The blonde's training under Kashin Koji put him leagues ahead of Kawaki, and it was clearly evident. Repeated losses and later, an inability to stand up to the Shinju as well likely contributed to Kawaki's frustration. His desire for an upgrade could go either way.

It doesn't change the fact that if done appropriately, Amado modifying Kawaki at this stage could, quite literally, turn him into a living weapon. As seen in chapter 17, Kawaki was desperate for an upgrade, i.e., having his limiters removed. He approached Amado in quite the aggressive fashion and wasn't willing to take "No" for an answer, despite the scientist's pleas.

So it can be assumed that this might be happening presently, considering Kawaki has been MIA. Now, the upgrade bit may have been teased in chapter 1, wherein readers got to see both timeskip designs of Kawaki. Intriguingly, in each, his facial tattoo or mark was different. Currently, he sports a Roman numeral IX on his upper cheek, and in the other design, he has something akin to a small "t" or a sword.

Kawaki (Image via Pierrot)

As previously revealed, Amado's experiments centered on modifying each Kara member and implanting them with Shibai's cells. As such, they had a Roman numeral on their face, denoting the order of their modification as well as a mark of Amado's work. Here, Delta's example is useful—the original model's forehead had the Roman numeral I, and the new one (Konoha) has a different mark.

Rather than a Roman numeral, it has a triangle (Greek letter Delta) with a swirl in the center (the Konoha crest). Now moving forward, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 17 brought forth the idea that Amado is now in a position to modify Kawaki's body further to make him stronger in preparation to fight the Shinju. Such could be a nod to the new Kawaki design teased in chapter 1.

In other words, when modified, he could receive a new facial tattoo/mark, overwriting the Kara version and newly establishing his status as a fully powered weapon. This could go either way, given how powerful Code grew to be when his limiters were removed. Moreover, given Kawaki's Karma Seal, it could see him gain a major boost, maybe even surpassing Boruto in raw power.

Final Thoughts

Kawaki and Amado (Image via Pierrot)

Kishimoto and Ikemoto's story continues to escalate tensions, introducing intense battles and character transformations that displace the power dynamics of the series. Kawaki has been at the center of one of the most intriguing developments, his struggles against his adoptive brother and the Shinju underscoring a major power gap. Once seen as stronger than the blonde, Kawaki now finds himself seeking drastic measures to reclaim his dominance.

His recent actions tease a likely upgrade at the hands of Amado, an enigmatic scientist with a history of genetic modifications. As speculation swells, fans continue to wonder if Amado's next experiment will turn Kawaki into a living weapon, much like his previous creations. There could be a considerable shift in Kawaki’s abilities, possibly introducing enhancements that could rival Boruto’s newly developed skills.

As the stakes grow unimaginably high, this evolution will influence the result of the battle against the Shinju and redefine Kawaki’s role in the unfolding conflict.

