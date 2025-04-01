Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 12 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 12 is slated to air in Japan on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. The final episode of the anime will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available for global viewers on Crunchyroll.

Episode 11 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime saw Takao Ameku and her subordinate, Yu Takanashi, cooperating with the detectives once again in order to track down the true killer of Daiki Kuwata. Let's find out the details of the next episode's release schedule.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 12 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 12 will air in Japan on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. International fans of the anime can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following schedule in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 7 am Central Standard Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 9 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 11 pm

Where to watch Ameku Takao's Detective Karte

episode 12?

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 12 will be released in Japan on television channels like TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, Chukyo Television, Yomiuri TV, and Animax. Japanese viewers can access the episode on distribution platforms like U-NEXT, Unlimited Anime, Anime Times, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and many others.

As for anime lovers worldwide, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 12 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11 recap

Takanashi as seen in episode 11 (image via Project No.9)

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11, titled Drowning in a Dry Room [ Part 2], saw Takao Ameku and her subordinate, Yu Takanashi, joining hands with the Tokyo station detectives. The two parties exchanged information as well as their own thoughts on the mysterious case of Daiki Kuwata's death.

Detective Sakurai informed Takao that since Daiki's brother, Seiji Kuwata, was the prime suspect in the case, he would be arrested within a couple of days. This prompted Takao and Takanashi to stalk Seiji so that they could interrogate him. They confronted him after seeing him exit the police station, following which Seiji took them to his home to talk.

Seiji pretty much told Takao and Takanashi the same thing that he had mentioned to the police. However, Takao was quick to catch on to his lies, as an acute observation led her to completely debunk his testimony. She also deduced that Seiji was having an affair with a co-worker at the hospital.

Seiji and his coworker as seen in the anime (image via Project No.9)

Takao stated that instead of going directly to the hospital, Seiji chose to go to his co-worker's place to get treatment instead. Backed into a corner, Seiji was forced to call his female coworker and bring her over to his place, where she confirmed his whereabouts at the time of the murder.

After reviewing a video that was taken on the evening of the murder, Takao was able to form a thesis. As such, she called the two detectives over at Ryuichiro's house, where she claimed to have set up a trap to catch the real killer. As a mysterious figure approached the room where Takao had laid the trap, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 12?

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 12 is titled Drowing in a Dry Room [Part 3]. It will serve as the finale to both the ongoing arc as well as the anime. The episode will likely start off with the revelation of the killer's identity, which could prevent Takanashi's transfer to his university hospital.

