Ancient Seraphim may be why Imu controls the current One Piece world 

Imu's immortality in One Piece has long intrigued fans, giving rise to an interesting theory that links the supreme leader of the World Government's continued existence to the Ope Ope no Mi fruit used by Trafalgar Law. This Devil Fruit grants a unique power: be­stowing eternal life, but at the cost of the user's own existence. It is possible that Imu attained immortality through this method, allowing them to influence the events of One Piece from the shadows for centuries.

A deeper exploration uncovers the role of ancient Seraphim, beings of unwavering loyalty to Vegapunk who were supposedly instrumental in Imu's quest for immortality. This theory proposes that Imu used an ancient Seraphim bearing Law's Devil Fruit to achieve eternal life, bypassing traditional sacrifices.

One Piece theory: Imu's Immortality, the Ope Ope no Mi and the role of the ancient Seraphims

Imu as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to the information revealed in One Piece chapter 1085, Imu has been alive for centuries, indicating a form of eternal life. The prevailing theory suggests that Imu obtained immortality through the powers of the Ope Ope no Mi Devil Fruit, which is known for its ability to grant eternal youth through Immortality Surgery, making the recipient immortal at the cost of the surgeon's life. It is theorized that Imu underwent this surgery in the distant past, allowing them to maintain their existence throughout the centuries.

Corazon made Law eat the Ope Ope no Mi (Image via Toei Animation)

In delving into the ties between Imu, the Ope Ope no Mi, and immortality, it is crucial to explore the Seraphims and their significance within One Piece's universe. The esteemed inventor Vegapunk draws inspiration from the Ancient Kingdom for his creations. One key aspect he focuses on is the existence of Seraphim, beings he deems the strongest humans.

Dr. Vegapunk (Image via Toei Animation)

In relation to the theory posited, it is important to note the absence of information regarding Trafalgar Law's Seraphim. According to Vegapunk, the artificial blood found in Seraphim enables the cloning of abilities of Paramecia fruits. If Law has a Seraphim clone, it implies the presence of his green blood and the abilities of his Devil Fruit, the Ope Ope no Mi.

Seraphim are known to be completely loyal to Vegapunk, which opens up the possibility of Imu using Law's Seraphim to carry out the Immortality surgery.

One Piece: The One Piece manga covers and hints at immortality

Seraphim (Image via Shueisha)

Further evidence supporting the theory of Imu's immortality through Seraphim lies in the covers of the One Piece manga. These depict the creation of Seraphim-like beings by the ancient kingdom. In one image, a mysterious creature resembling Imu is seen observing the Seraphim. This intriguing imagery suggests that Imu may have stolen these inventions from the ancient kingdom to achieve immortality in the distant past.

Imu controls the current One Piece world from the shadows. Since they are theorized to be a character from the Void Century, Imu has had centuries to accumulate knowledge, power, and resources, giving them a significant advantage in manipulating the course of events and exerting control over the entire world through the World Government.

Final thoughts

The Ancient Kingdom (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory linking Imu's control over the current One Piece world and their immortality to the influence of ancient Seraphim presents a compelling narrative. By connecting the dots between Imu, the Ope Ope no Mi, and the role of Seraphim, fans have constructed a plausible explanation for Imu's extraordinary abilities.

While the theory remains speculative, it adds depth to the ongoing mysteries surrounding Imu's character and the anime's world. As the story unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate further revelations that may shed light on the true nature of Imu and their connection to the ancient Seraphim.