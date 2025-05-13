Anime fans in disbelief as Real Madrid is "casually creating Blue Lock IRL"

Anime fans recently claimed that Real Madrid is "casually creating Blue Lock IRL" after the announcement that they are going to have tryouts in the United States in June. This is going to be a series of football exams for more than 1200 footballers, from 18 to 19 years old, in what was described as "Hunger Games-like" challenges.

Many anime fans compared this to the tests Ego Jinpachi puts Yoichi Isagi and the other Blue Lock players through, making the similarities clear. It also shows that, while the manga is exaggerated, it makes a valid point about using experiments in football to discover and develop new talent.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer and the people quoted.

Anime fans claim that Real Madrid is creating a Blue Lock-like camp in the United States

As was previously stated, the news of this Real Madrid tryout competition has reached out to a lot of anime fans who think that it is quite similar to the popular football spokon manga. It is easy to see the similarities because both situations put young footballers into peculiar scenarios where their abilities are put to the test and they receive, on paper, a reward that could potentially change their lives.

The manga follows a young Japanese striker at a regional level named Yoichi Isagi who is chosen to be a part of the series' titular project by a man named Ego Jinpachi, the founder of said project. Ego wants to change the world of Japanese football and believes that the only way for the national team to win the World Cup is to generate a top-level striker who can break away from the country's traditions.

As the story progresses, Isagi ends up meeting a lot of like-minded individuals who prioritize their own desires of winning above all else, although the story explores other aspects of their psyches. Furthermore, it also provides another interpretation of the game of football, even adding some elements of battle shonen when it comes to the aesthetics of the manga.

More reactions online

The story of Isagi and the rest of his friends has become quite popular throughout the years, hence why the Real Madrid tryouts have received this kind of comparison. It makes a lot of sense because they are quite different from what people are used to when it comes to football, especially in this modern age where everything is connected to technology and statistics.

Author Muneyuki Kaneshiro, a football fan by his own estimations, has been able to push the envelope when it comes to stories centered around this sport in the sense that he managed to break away from the usual formula. Furthermore, this also allows to see the more psychological element of the cast, thus analyzing what makes a footballer tick.

"IF WE GO BY BL LOGIC THIS IMPLIES THAT MADRID ARE LOOKING FOR A GENERATIONAL STRIKER THAT CAN BRING HOME A WORLD CUP. THAT NINJA TURTLE AIN'T IT," someone said.

"Somebody in Real Madrid scouting department been watching BL," another person said.

"Madrid wanted Blue Lock nachos so bad," someone else said.

It is going to be interesting to see what Real Madrid do with this competition but anime fans already took the time to make these comparisons.

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More