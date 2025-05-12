Blue Lock chapter 302 spoilers: Seishiro Nagi breaks down as he longs to return to Blue Lock

With the alleged Blue Lock chapter 302 spoilers, fans expected to see what happened to Seishiro Nagi after he returned home from Blue Lock. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga spoilers focused on Seishiro Nagi's school life and how leaving Blue Lock affected him.

The manga's previous chapter saw Alexis Ness refuse to leave Michael Kaiser. While Kaiser believed he was worthless, Ness wished to cast a spell on his broken soul. Later, Blue Lock held a parade for the Neo Egoist League survivors in Roppongi. Seeing the crowd that turned up fueled Yoichi Isagi's determination not to be satisfied until he became the world's best.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Trending

Blue Lock chapter 302 spoilers: Seishiro Nagi spots a Blue Lock Japan billboard

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 302 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Forget it." The manga chapter opens with Seishiro Nagi's alarm going off in the morning. He wakes up and greets his cactus Choki. Later, he is seen returning to Hakuho High School. However, things weren't the same as when he left, as he was now a bona fide celebrity. All his classmates recognized him from Blue Lock TV.

Seishiro Nagi's classmates asked him about his experience at the training program and whether he was going to take offers from any professional football team. Amidst this, a girl asked him about Reo Mikage. Nagi was ticked off by the question and told others to forget it, as he was done with football.

Expand Tweet

Blue Lock chapter 302 spoilers then gave fans a glimpse of Seishiro Nagi's life back at school. He was following classes, slacking off, and snoozing during lectures. One day, while he was cycling home, Nagi saw a huge billboard for the Blue Lock Japan U-20 World Cup, featuring Rin Itoshi, Yoichi Isagi, and Ryusei Shidou.

Blue Lock chapter 302 spoilers then showed Nagi going into a downward spiral, sinking deeper every day. While he refused to acknowledge his true feelings, he finally caved in to his emotions. When he saw a group of students at school playing football outside, he could no longer suppress his feelings and started crying.

Also read: Blue Lock volume 34 cover unveils the most unexpected character feature

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Nagi believed he did not care about football and was okay leaving Blue Lock. However, in reality, he was hurting a lot. He questioned his efforts, wishing he had done more to cement his place as the Neo Egoist League's Top 23 players. He had a lot of fun in Blue Lock and wanted to return to the training program. Unfortunately, it was too late, and there was no way for him to return.

Lastly, Blue Lock chapter 302 spoilers revealed that the manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 303, will be titled "BLUELOCK JAPAN."

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More