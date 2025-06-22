Anne Shirley episode 13 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 13 is set to release on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many fans have been drawn to The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novels.

The upcoming episode will feature Davy mend his ways and help around the house rather than cook up mischief. Anne should receive some good news and will seek Diana's help to arrange something seemingly elegant for a new (or even a familiar) face.

Anne Shirley episode 13: Release date and time

Dora and Anne (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 13 is set to release in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on June 28, 2025. Most overseas fans will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday. The rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary depending on the region and time zone.

Anne Shirley episode 13 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday June 28, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday June 28, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday June 28, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday June 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday June 28, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday June 28, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday June 28, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 07:25 pm Saturday June 28, 2025

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 13?

Anne and Davy (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 13 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. The official website lists this release as "planned," which suggests that the episode may also be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the actual release date.

While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 13 depending on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 12 brief recap

Anne, Davy, Dora, and Marilla (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled Perhaps We Always Love Best The People Who Need Us, the episode began with Marilla bringing home a set of twins - Dora and Davy. The former was prim and proper, like a lady, but Davy was all kinds of mischievous. After introductions and an eventful dinner, they headed for bed for Church the next day.

Even there, Davy caused a scene by slipping a caterpillar down a girl's neck. Later, Anne took the twins with her to an AVIS meeting, but soon found Dora covered in mud. Davy had made her walk the pigpen fence, and she had fallen in. Davy was reprimanded, seemed sorry, but pulled another trick - a toad in Marilla's bed.

A fortnight had passed, and things had calmed down. But Anne came home one day to find Dora missing, Marilla stressed, and Davy was as cool as a cucumber. After searching high and low, Dora was found locked in Mr. Harrison's barn, the culprit being Davy, who had locked her in when they visited to see the man's parrot.

Anne and Davy (Image via The Answer Studio)

This made Anne quite cross as she took Dora home and pulled Davy aside to talk. She explained to him how wrong it was to tell falsehoods and shed tears at what he had done. This seemed to finally get through to the boy, as he broke into tears and vowed never to repeat doing so.

The episode ended with Anne having one last talk with Davy before bed, telling him the gravity of his actions and that fun could be had in other ways, too. With the twins asleep, Anne and Marilla recalled the times she was a little girl and had a laugh, ending with a little talk about Matthew.

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 13? (speculative)

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 13 will feature Davy mend his ways and help around his new household. The mischievous little boy has likely realized the wrong in his ways and seeks to improve them. Thus, the twins, Anne and Marilla, live a happy coexistence. Elsewhere, Anne might receive some good news as the preview teases and have Diana help her set up an elegant table for someone important. What or who this is will only be revealed in Anne Shirley episode 13.

