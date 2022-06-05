10 prodigious Kages in Naruto, ranked youngest to oldest 

Naruto’s world is filled with powerful ninjas and exciting places. Some of those places are the Hidden Villages, communities where ninjas live their lives in tranquility. That peace the villages enjoy is in large part thanks to the Kages.

The most powerful and wise ninjas in their respective villages, the Kages, usually are people with an age that would let them obtain enough experience for such a job. But there are some prodigies amongst those who were able to get the position much younger. This list will talk about the 10 prodigious Kages.

Note: This article contains the author's opinions. It will contain spoilers for Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Who amongst all the Naruto’s Kages were the youngest?

10) Darui

The right-hand man of the Fourth Raikage and later the successor, Darui is one of the best strategists in the Shinobi World and one of the most skilled hand-to-hand fighters. His incredible abilities allowed him to train with the fourth Raikage himself and become the Fifth Raikage between 33 and 36.

Able to use Storm Release, a combination of his lighting and water natures, he was able to create light missiles that he could guide against any opponents. And he was the only other person to learn Black Lighting, a technique developed by the Fourth.

9) Kakashi Hatake

Naruto’s teacher and former student of the Fourth Hokage, Kakashi, is one of the most potent prodigies of the Leaf village. He became Hokage at the age of 31 years old, and he more than earned the title.

During most of the series, Kakashi was known as “The Copycat Ninja” because of the Sharingan gifted to him by Obito. But even without the Uchiha's eye, he was still strong enough to become an Anbu member early.

8) Naruto Uzumaki

The hero of the Third Shinobi War and the former Jinchuriki of the Kyuubi. Naruto’s dream always was to become Hokage, motivating him throughout the entire series. He is one of the strongest ninjas globally, even after the loss of his old friend Kurama.

Naruto became Hokage at 29 years old, becoming the third-youngest person with the title. His enormous chakra, thanks to his Uzumaki blood and the different techniques and fighting styles he learned from years of fighting, makes him the most powerful amongst the Five Kages.

7) Mei Terumi

The successor of Yagura and the Fifth Mizukage, Mei, was responsible for changing Kirigakure into a more peaceful and fair nation. She was one of the strongest fighters in the fight against Madara.

She can use four elemental natures: Water. Earth, Lightning, and Air. She became the Mizukage just after Yagura’s death, meaning she would have been around 29 years old.

Her ability to combine her elemental natures makes her a mighty Kunoichi, and she can use two Kekkei Genkai, Lava release, and Boil release. We will explain the second one since the first is already in the spot above. Her boil release can combine Water and Fire elements to create a corrosive mist that can destroy anything in its way.

6) Kurotsuchi

Kurotsuchi is the granddaughter of Onoki, the former Third Tsuchikage. She was an incredible fighter during the Third Shinobi War, able to master three elements, Fire, Earth, and Water. She is also powerful in hand-to-hand combat.

Her Kekkei Genkai Lava Release is also extremely powerful and dangerous, with only enormous amounts of water being able to stop it once it is used. She became the Tsuchikage at around the same age as Chojuro, 25 to 26 years old.

5) Chojuro

The sixth Mizukage and one of the wielders of Hiramakarei, Chojuro, was a strong fighter for the Shinobi Alliance during the Third Shinobi War. His abilities with the sword and as an assassin make him one of the best fighters amongst the five Kages, being bestowed with the title at the age of 24 or 25.

Although his attitude is kind and shy, he can leave behind that facet of himself to become a strict leader that will do anything to protect his village. He was able to use any sword to defeat even the greatest sworders in the world and to create different weapons made of chakra with his sword.

4) Minato Namikaze

The fourth Hokage and father of Naruto Uzumaki, Minato was one of the best ninjas. Known as the Yellow Flash of the Leaf, he became a hero of the Second Shinobi War and later Hokage at the age of 22 or 23 at most.

Minato was a kind soul who wanted what was best for everyone but was always willing to do what was needed for the safety of his village. His marked kunai allowed him to travel almost any distance in just a moment, and his toad summons helped him become one of the best Kages of all.

3) Hiruzen Sarutobi

The third Hokage and “God of Shinobi” Hiruzen was one of the best Hokages the Hidden Leaf has had, obtaining the role at 21 years old. His ideals of maintaining peace kept his village safe for many years. He was also one of the few people who cared about Naruto while growing up.

Even at an older age, his abilities were almost unpaired, even taking one of the three Sanin alone, his own student Orochimaru. And with the help of his Monkey Summons, he could take on any opponent that would threaten his village. One of the most powerful shinobi in Naruto.

2) Yagura

We never really figured out what Yagura’s age was when he became the Mizukage, but we know that he was, at most, the same age as Gaara. Yagura was the Jinchuriki of the three tails. He was a cruel ruler and was one of the reasons the Hidden Mist village became known as “Bloody Mist.”

He is a skilled fighter, helped by the fact that he could fight against two Akatsuki members alone and kill one of them with a simple attack. He is a powerful prodigy who achieved the highest rank in his village and is one of the most skilled fighters in Naruto.

1) Gaara

The former Jinchuriki of the One-tailed beast, Gaara, became Kazekage at the young age of 15. He is the only confirmed member amongst the Kages to obtain the position early in life.

After a childhood of pain and loneliness, Gaara was able to not only obtain the respect of a village that used to hate him, but he also became their leader and beloved protector.

After meeting Naruto, he would become a kind and protective person who would do anything for his home. With his ability to control any sand around him, Gaara is one of the best fighters on your side, even after he lost his tailed beast.

