Black Butler season 5 episode 13 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 5 episode 13 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks, according to the anime's website. Afteward, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Ludger and Sascha collected the remaining souls and discussed humanity's interesting future. On the other side, Diedrich brought the party to his mansion in Germany, where the servants tended to their wounds. During a discussion with Diedrich, Ciel dscovered intriguing facts about the Undertaker.

Meanwhile, Wolfram recovered from his wounds and apologized to Sieglinde for his deeds. Sieglinde forgave him, as she still adored him as her butler. Afterward, they went to London and experienced the outside world. Considering how the episode ended, fans are awaiting the release of Black Butler season 5 episode 13, which happens to be the finale.

Black Butler season 5 episode 13 release date and time

Undertaker, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

As per the anime's official website and the release schedule, Black Butler season 5 episode 13 will be released on June 28, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

The release dates and timings for Black Butler season 5 episode 13, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 9:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 1:30 AM

Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 13?

Heinrich, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the broadcast of Black Butler season 5 episode 13 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and later on the AT-X network. The episode will also be streaming on digital sites like DMM TV, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and others.

On the other hand, interested anime enthusiasts from North America, South America, Central America, CIS, Africa, Europe, Oceania, Southeast Asia, and India can stream Black Butler season 5 episode 13 on Crunchyroll. The finale can also be enjoyed on Bilibili Global in selected regions.

Black Butler season 5 episode 12 recap

Ludger and Sascha, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

The episode commenced with Ludger and Sascha collecting Hilde's soul. While looking into the documents, Sascha was amazed that Sieglinde Sullivan and Wolfram survived their fated death. At the same time, Sascha was intrigued by England acquiring the inventor of a new type of poisonous gas. The Grim Reapers become impressed by humanity's growth.

Yet, Ludger thought a war was the most likely outcome, given how things had gone. Sascha was thrilled by such a prospect, and thought Sebastian might agree the same. At that moment, William and Grelle arrived. Sascha handed the documents to William and said he could take over. William could sense that something big might happen soon.

Diedrich takes Ciel and others to his castle in Germany (Image via CloverWorks)

Sascha also asked them about the moving corpses, referring to the Undertaker's deeds in the Public School Arc. William said he was still investigating it. After they left, Ludger and Sascha talked about the "Seceders." It was also revealed that those who kill themselves were punished to become the Grim Reapers.

Seceders were those who got tired of their jobs as Grim Reapers. Sascha said she could understand them since she was a human once. However, she liked being a Grim Reaper than a human. Meanwhile, Diedrich escorted Ciel and others to his mansion in Germany. His butler, Heinrich, escorted them inside and had the servants tend to their wounds.

After settling into the mansion, Ciel discovered that Undertaker had met Diedrich few days back. Apparently, the Undertaker lamented Vincent Phantomhive's death. At the same time, he oddly commented that the Earl was still alive. Ciel couldn't understand who he meant.

Wolfram and Sieglinde, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Meanwhile, Wolfram Gelzer had recovered from his injuries. Sieglinde visited him, along with Ciel and Sebastian. Wolfram apologized to his lady for everything he had done. However, Sieglinde felt she had also betrayed him by trying to leave the village and abandoning him. Hence, she forgave his actions. The next day, Ciel bade goodbye to Diedrich and left Germany for London.

Wolfram and Sieglinde were wowed by London's fresh air and vibrant sight. Meanwhile, the Phantomhive servants headed for the Townhouse first, while Ciel and Sebastian escorted Sieglinde and Wolfram to Nina's tailor shop. The episode ended with Sieglinde dazzling Ciel and others with her new hairstyle and appearance.

What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 13? (speculative)

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 13 will cover the remaining pages of chapter 107 of Yana Toboso's dark fantasy manga series and conclude the Emerald Witch Arc.

The episode will likely show Sieglinde Sullivan's meeting with the Queen Victoria. Moreover, the episode may also tease the next arc's narrative.

