Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 is set to be released on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST. The episode will mark the conclusion of the highly entertaining rock music anime series.
In episode 12, after agreeing to battle with Bacchus, Lilisa and the bandmates faced furious fans and their varying thoughts on why the group played rock music. The final episode now promises to deliver an explosive conclusion to their journey.
Rock is a Lady’s Modesty episode 13 will decide if the girls can overcome the high stakes to prove themselves to be real rock musicians, and not just schoolgirls playing music for fun.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady’s Modesty anime.
Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 release date and time for all regions
Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 will be released on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST. As the season finale, this highly anticipated episode will conclude the first season's storyline, wrapping up the battle against Bacchus and the girls' struggle to establish themselves as legitimate rock musicians rather than mere amateurs.
Below are the release times for different regions:
Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13?
Fans in Japan can watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 on TBS (Tokyo Broadcasting System). International fans can only view the subtitled version on HIDIVE. As noted above, HIDIVE is a paid service, so it will cost money to access the series. In addition, HIDIVE streams at high quality and releases episodes regularly.
Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 12 recap
In episode 12, the girls discover a performance opportunity requiring a band battle. They encounter "Bacchus", a popular four-member boy band with devoted female fans. Initially hesitant, Lilisa agrees to battle after being taunted that their rock band is "just for fun." Otoha considers backing out during strategy discussions since she plays purely for personal enjoyment, not competition.
Lilisa passionately disagrees, promising Otoha an incredible musical experience. On concert day, hostile Bacchus fans gather outside, jealous of the all-girl rock band sharing the stage with their idols, setting up intense challenges ahead.
What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13?
With Bacchus fans refusing to support the girls, the protagonists face an uphill battle to prove their worth. This season finale will showcase the climactic band performance, testing each character's growth. Expect Otoha to struggle between competitive pressure and her pure musical passion, while Lilisa channels her rock devotion under intense scrutiny.
That said, the audience's haters pose additional challenges for Bacchus's newfound popularity. The episode promises big musical numbers and the reveal of some of the characters' true nature, which will likely be explored in future seasons. It is also expected to provide a satisfying end to the girls' search for their own identity through rock music in the first season.
