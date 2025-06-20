Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 is set to be released on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST. The episode will mark the conclusion of the highly entertaining rock music anime series.

Ad

In episode 12, after agreeing to battle with Bacchus, Lilisa and the bandmates faced furious fans and their varying thoughts on why the group played rock music. The final episode now promises to deliver an explosive conclusion to their journey.

Rock is a Lady’s Modesty episode 13 will decide if the girls can overcome the high stakes to prove themselves to be real rock musicians, and not just schoolgirls playing music for fun.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady’s Modesty anime.

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 release date and time for all regions

Lilisa, Otoha, Tamaki, and Tina as seen in Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 will be released on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST. As the season finale, this highly anticipated episode will conclude the first season's storyline, wrapping up the battle against Bacchus and the girls' struggle to establish themselves as legitimate rock musicians rather than mere amateurs.

Ad

Below are the release times for different regions:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:56 am Thursday June 26, 2025

Central Time 9:56 am Thursday June 26, 2025 Eastern Time 10:56 am Thursday June 26, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2:56 pm Thursday June 26, 2025 Central European Time 4:56 pm Thursday June 26, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:26 pm Thursday June 26, 2025 Philippine Time 10:56 pm Thursday June 26, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:26 am Friday June 27, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans in Japan can watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 on TBS (Tokyo Broadcasting System). International fans can only view the subtitled version on HIDIVE. As noted above, HIDIVE is a paid service, so it will cost money to access the series. In addition, HIDIVE streams at high quality and releases episodes regularly.

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 12 recap

Bacchus, as seen in Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

In episode 12, the girls discover a performance opportunity requiring a band battle. They encounter "Bacchus", a popular four-member boy band with devoted female fans. Initially hesitant, Lilisa agrees to battle after being taunted that their rock band is "just for fun." Otoha considers backing out during strategy discussions since she plays purely for personal enjoyment, not competition.

Ad

Lilisa passionately disagrees, promising Otoha an incredible musical experience. On concert day, hostile Bacchus fans gather outside, jealous of the all-girl rock band sharing the stage with their idols, setting up intense challenges ahead.

What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13?

Lilisa, Otoha, Tamaki, and Tina as seen in Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 13 (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

With Bacchus fans refusing to support the girls, the protagonists face an uphill battle to prove their worth. This season finale will showcase the climactic band performance, testing each character's growth. Expect Otoha to struggle between competitive pressure and her pure musical passion, while Lilisa channels her rock devotion under intense scrutiny.

Ad

That said, the audience's haters pose additional challenges for Bacchus's newfound popularity. The episode promises big musical numbers and the reveal of some of the characters' true nature, which will likely be explored in future seasons. It is also expected to provide a satisfying end to the girls' search for their own identity through rock music in the first season.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More