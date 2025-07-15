Anne Shirley episode 16 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 16 is set to release on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 6.25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases in full swing, many fans have been drawn to The Answer Studio's adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novels.

The upcoming episode will feature Anne take the first step into womanhood by getting admitted to Redmond College. Alongside Gilbert, she will navigate the initial hardship new arrivals face when first joining a new education institution. Noneheless, her charm and character should be plenty to get through it all.

Anne Shirley episode 16: Release date and time

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 16 will be released in Japan at 6.25 pm JST on July 19, 2025. Most fans living outside Japan will be able to watch the episode premiere early Saturday morning. Others will have to wait until that evening, just like in Japan. The exact release time will differ based on the region and time zone.

Anne Shirley episode 16 will air in Japan at the following times in the respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday July 19, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday July 19, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday July 19, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday July 19, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday July 19, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday July 19, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday July 19, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 07:25 pm Saturday July 19, 2025

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 16?

Diana and Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 16 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers in Japan. The official website lists this release as "planned," indicating that the episode might also be shown on other local channels closer to the release date.

While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 16 based on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 15 brief recap

Paul, Anne and Diana (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled "I'll come from the ends of the Earth if necessary", the episode began with Thomas Lynde, Rachel's husband passing away. Needless to mention, Rachel was a bit better after the funeral but terribly lonely. At the Cuthberts', Marilla offered Anne an opportunity to attend college, like Gilbert was to do.

In return, she would ask Rachel to come live with her. The woman would less lonely that way and with her help, Marilla could care better for the twins. This was undoubtedly a tough decision for Anne. As she had always done, she confided in Diana. The dark-haired girl was worried, but wanted the world for her best friend.

The next morning, after a sharing a little laugh with Marilla, Dora and Davy, Anne set off to visit Echo Lodge. She was accompained by Diana and Paul, who was glad that Lavendar Lewis would be his mother. The trio helped Charlotta and Lavendar decorate Echo Lodge for Lavender and Stephen's wedding.

Diana and Fred (Image via The Answer Studio)

The next day, Anne learned of Diana's engagement to Fred. Excited and still processing it herself, Diana enumerated the situation to the redhead and how thankful she was that it was Fred. During this, Anne too imagined a partner for herself and her vision placed that person as Gilbert, quickly snapping her out of it.

Nonetheless, the day of Lavendar and Stephen's wedding came and it was nothing short of heavenly. The couple stated their vows and at the end, rode off into the sunset. The episode ended with Anne finally making a decision - she was going to Redmond College, an end to her girlhood and a first step to womanhood.

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 16 (speculative)

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 16 will be titled "It's Nicer Not To Know" and will be a major first step at a different life for Anne. Previously, she lived in her comfort zone of Avonlea and with a number of familiar faces all around her. But the events of episode 15 struck something within her heart and she was finally able to make up her mind. Alongside Gilbert and another, she too would attend Redmond College to further her dreams and achieve her goals. Anne Shirley episode 16 will thus showcase her first days at the college and the initial struggle new arrivals face in settling in at a higher education institution.

