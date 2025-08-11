Anne Shirley episode 19 new release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 19 has been delayed by two weeks and will release on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releasing in full swing, many fans have been drawn to The Answer Studio's adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novels.

The upcoming episode will feature Anne's return to Avonlea and the learning of a terrible happening. As it stands, it seems like Ruby Gilis, one of Anne's childhood buddies, is afflicted with an illness. She has grown frail, with not a lot of time left. While there is joy at Anne's return, there is also a cloud of sadness due to this.

Anne Shirley episode 19: Release date and time

The Shirley Family home (Image via The Answer Studio)

Due to a delay, Anne Shirley episode 19 will be released in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on August 23, 2025. Most fans living outside Japan will be able to watch the episode premiere early Saturday morning. Others will have to wait until that evening. The exact release time will differ based on the region and time zone.

Anne Shirley episode 19 will air in Japan at the following times in the respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday August 23. 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday August 23. 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday August 23. 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday August 23. 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday August 23. 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday August 23. 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday August 23. 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 07:25 pm Saturday August 23. 2025

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 19?

Anne and Philippa (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 19 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers in Japan. The official website lists this release as "planned," indicating that the episode might also be shown on other local channels closer to the release date.

Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 19 based on region and time zone. Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 18 brief recap

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled I Feel as if I Had Opened a Book and Found Roses of Yesterday, Sweet and Beloved, Between Its Leaves, the episode began with one of Anne's childhood friends, Charlie Sloane, proposing to her. He had admired her and wanted to take her as his wife, but she rejected him, causing him to insult her.

As she digested the awkward encounter in her room, Priscilla came bearing news. It was a letter from Stella, from their Queen's Academy days. She had been a teacher in a backcountry school, but was coming to Redmond College. The girl propositioned her friends to rent a place together over taking a boarding.

Excited, Anne and Priscilla hunted Kingsport for a fitting house, but had no luck. But the former remembered Patty's Place, and to their good fortune, it was available to let. Initially, its owners were against the idea. However, Anne's words about the house moved them, and they agreed to rent it to them for a cheaper fee.

Anne Shirley as a child (Image via The Answer Studio)

The next bit of the episode witnessed Anne travel to Bolingbroke with Philippa. Besides finally dropping by to see the redhead's place, Anne planned to visit the home of her parents. Upon arriving, she was greeted by Alec and Alonzo, Philippa's admirers. The rest of the day flew by and ended with jamboree night.

A day later, Anne and Philippa, map in hand, set off to the former's first home. Visibly nervous, Anne had imagined that it would be abandoned and left without care. But her hesitation was dispelled when she saw the house. Its garden blossomed with lilacs and lilies, and its windows had muslin cloth curtains.

Venturing forth, the pair were greeted by a kind old woman who allowed them a good look inside and handed Anne a bunch of letters as she left. That day, back at her boarding, she read them one by one and learned of her parents. Her mother and father had loved her dearly, and she truly was no orphan.

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 19 (speculative)

Anne and Priscilla (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne's journey to Bolingbroke was a beautiful one, having learned of her past and about her parents. Anne Shirley episode 19 may see the redhead return once more to Avonlea, as she does when possible. But once again, each of her visits has witnessed some sort of happening. In this instance, previews suggest that Anne will learn of a dear friend, Ruby Gillis' illness.

Her childhood friend looks to be afflicted with a certain kind of sickness that may not allow her to live long. It will be another instance for Anne in how fleeting life can be. While there will be joy at her return, there will also be sadness and despair at this unfortunate development.

