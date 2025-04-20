Anne Shirley episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 4 is set to release on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many have flocked to marvel at The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel.
The third episode showcased a small misunderstanding between Marilla and Anne. The former had misplaced her brooch and felt that Anne was responsible for losing it. But the situation soon resolved itself and Anne got to experience her first ever picnic and first day at school. The episode also featured Gilbert Blythe's anime debut, which was as bold as him. Thus begins a new chapter for Anne Shirley.
Anne Shirley episode 4: Release Date and Time
Anne Shirley episode 4 is set to release in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on April 26, 2025. While most fans overseas will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday, the rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.
Anne Shirley episode 4 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 4?
Anne Shirley episode 4 will first drop on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. Since the official website mentions this release as "planned," it could imply that the episode could be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the actual release date.
While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 4, depending on region and time zone for most global viewers, Medialink has licensed the series to be streamed in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.
Anne Shirley episode 3 brief recap
Titled "Looking Forward to Things Is Half the Pleasure of Them," episode 3 began with Anne, Marilla and Matthew having morning tea. Anne shyly spoke of a picnic she had been invited to and sought permission from Marilla to go. To her excitement, the older woman gladly permitted her and even promised to bake her a basket to take.
Later that day, Marilla seemed to have lost her amethyst brooch. The last one to have touched it was Anne, who was curious to try it on. She claimed to have returned it to its original place, but it was nowhere to be found. Quite cross, Marilla confined the little girl to her room. Later that night, Marilla was adamant that unless Anne confessed, she wouldn't be allowed to attend the picnic.
The following morning, Anne finally confessed, drawing up a dramatic story, which only angered Marilla further. She thus forbade her from going to the picnic. But Marilla soon found her brooch and went forth to mend things with Anne. The latter ended up making it in time for the picnic and had a "scrumptious" time, absolutely loving every moment of the outing.
Next was Anne's first day at school. Needless to mention, she was an instant hit with the students and the teacher, Mr. Phillips. She came home to excitedly tell Matthew and Marilla about her wonderful day, even receiving her first ever compliment about having a pretty nose. Truly as Marilla said, no house that Anne was in would never be dull.
The following day, en route to school, Diana told Anne about the "aw'fly handsome" Gilbert Blythe, who was due back to school. He was away from Avonlea, but had returned. But as smart as he was, he was also quite mischievous. Thus began their rivalry. To get her attention, he called Anne "carrots," which received quite an angry reaction from her.
Displeased with whatever happened, Anne stormed into the forest nearby during the brief break between classes. But she wasn't able to make it back in time, crashing into a group of boys. This prompted the teacher to punish her by making her sit in the middle of the boys' half of the class. After school, she rushed home and voiced her displeasure to Matthew, vowing never to return to school.
What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 4 (speculative)
Anne Shirley episode 4 will be titled "One Can't Stay Sad Very Long in Such an Interesting World." It should feature more interactions between Anne and her best friend Diana. They will get up to some mischief, which will once again vex Marilla. But the hard-to-hate Anne will definitely find a way to melt the older woman's heart. Anne Shirley episode 4 will also feature Anne and Diana's first disagreement, which will sadden both girls. However, as the title reads, they will soon find a solution, as one cannot stay sad in a beautiful world.
