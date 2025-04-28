Anne Shirley episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 5 is set to release on Saturday, May 03, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many have flocked to marvel at The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel.
The fourth episode featured a mix up between Anne and Diana, which led to the latter getting drunk through no fault of Anne's. As a result, Mrs. Barry placed a wall that compelled them to break off their friendship. However, Anne's life-saving actions when Diana's younger sister got the croup mended relations and the girls were back to being as thick as thieves.
Anne Shirley episode 5: Release Date and Time
Anne Shirley episode 5 is set to release in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on May 03, 2025. While most fans overseas will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday, the rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.
Anne Shirley episode 5 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 5?
Anne Shirley episode 5 will first drop on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. Since the official website mentions this release as "planned," it could imply that the episode could be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the actual release date.
While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 5, depending on region and time zone for most global viewers, Medialink has licensed the series to be streamed in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.
Anne Shirley episode 4 brief recap
Titled "One Cannot Stay Sad Very Long In Such An Interesting World", the episode began with Marilla and Rachel speaking about Anne's latest antics. The latter opined that Anne be left to herself for a while which would eventually have coming around to return to school. The next day, Marilla suggests that Anne call Diana over for a tea party.
Overjoyed, Anne hosts the tea party with Diana coming over. However, a little mix up leads to Anne giving Diana currant wine and not raspberry cordial. About 3 tumblerfuls later, the dark-haired finds herself drunk. She asks Anne to drop her home and they encounter a displeased Mrs. Barry. Later that night, Marilla attempts to clear the air but Mrs. Barry refuses.
Even when Anne runs over to the Barry estate, the lady of the house turns her away, stating that she is no longer allowed to associate with Diana. The next day, Diana stopped by to bid a final farewell to her best friend. The girls were tearful and embraced one last time, with Anne taking a lock of Diana's hair in remembrance of their friendship.
Another day passes and Anne decides to return to school. She vows to do her best and become a model student. Her arrival at the school is greeted by the class' students showering her with gifts. But she felt sad that Diana would barely look in her direction. However, things weren't completely over as the girls began communicating with each other through little notes during school.
Anne pulled up her socks and improved her grades. She even bested Gilbert Blythe when it came to sums. But she wouldn't speak a word to the boy. Moving on, one a cold night, Diana came knocking on Cuthberts' door - Minnie May, Diana's younger sister was sick and it was seemingly croup. Without wasting a second, Matthew stepped out to find a doctor while Anne went home with Diana.
The redhead's past experiences allowed her hold Minnie May out till the doctor arrived. As the doctor later explained to the Barrys, Anne's actions had saved Minnie May's life. Grateful, Mrs. Barry permitted the two girls to speak again. The girls reunite and have a wonderful time. Anne returns home and gushes about it to Matthew and Marilla before falling asleep whilst reading Diana's letters to her.
What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 5 (speculative)
Anne Shirley episode 5 will be titled "Let Us Look On The Bright Side Of Things". It will showcase Anne's class receiving a new teacher, a beautiful, blonde woman who will likely be important in the story. Needless to mention, the redhead will once more find herself caught up in some kind of trouble. Anne Shirley episode 5 will also feature a little more of Matthew Cuthbert, a supporting character who has been in Anne's corner since day 1.
