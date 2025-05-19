Anne Shirley episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 8 is set to release on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many fans have flocked to admire The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel.

Ad

The upcoming episode will feature what happened to Matthew following his collapse in the previous installment. The students of Miss Stacy's special classes will also finally attend the Queen's Academy entrance test. The episode should also showcase a slightly older Anne Shirley, one that is preparing for the next phase of her life that is fast approaching.

Anne Shirley episode 8: Release date and time

Miss Stacy (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 8 is set to release in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on May 24, 2025. While most fans overseas will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday, the rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Anne Shirley episode 8 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday May 24, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday May 24, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday May 24, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday May 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday May 24, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday May 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday May 24, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 06:55 pm Saturday May 24, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 8?

The Avonlea special batch (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 8 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. Since the official website mentions this release as "planned," it suggests that the episode may also be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the actual release date.

Ad

While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 8, depending on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 7 brief recap

Anne and Gilbert (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled "I've Been Making Mistakes, But Each Mistake Has Helped To Cure Me Of My Shortcomings", the episode began with Anne, Diana, Jane and Ruby at a pier with a small boat. The girls were deciding to take a tow in it before Anne suggested that they romanticize the story of Elaine and Sir Lancelot from the King Arthur stories. The girls, hesitant to play the play, convinced Anne to do so.

Ad

With the preparations made, the girls enacted out the final farewell scene and pushed Anne's boat into the stream. As it floated away, they headed to receive it at the main lowerland. But soon Anne discovered that there was a hole in the boat and water was rapidly flooding it. Ahead, she noticed a pier and as the boat crossed it, she grabbed on to one of the legs, latching herself while the boat sunk.

Ad

The girls, waiting at the other end, watched the boat sink and ran to get help, not noticing their friend hanging on to the pile. The redhead's panic was shortlived as along came, in a boat too, Gilbert Blythe. The boy helped her into his boat and she narrated the entire incident to him. When they got to shore, Gilbert offered an apology and a hand of friendship to Anne, but she sharply declined.

Ad

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Back at the Cuthberts', Marilla was cross with Anne for putting herself in danger and damaging Mr. Barry's boat. But a few words from both Cuthbert siblings sorted the situation out. The next day, Marilla informed Anne of Miss Stacy visiting and offering to have Anne in a special class for advanced students to enroll at the Queen's Academy. Overjoyed, Anne accepted, but Matthew seemed troubled.

Ad

The mentioned classes kicked off the next day and Anne was sad to learn that Diana wasn't in them. The same evening, Anne and Marilla spoke over a cup of tea, the former telling Marilla of the other students' ambitions of taking the special classes but was unclear of her own. The next day, she approached Miss Stacy about it and was asked to direct her focus on getting into the Queen's Academy.

Ad

Time passed and Anne turned 14, living each day to the fullest and excelling in her studies. Soon the term was at its end, vacations were close but the students were unhappy, bothered by rumors of Miss Stacy's departure. She soon cleared them up by revealing that she would stay and see her pupils through. Anne understood her purpose too - to become a teacher like Miss Stacy.

The episode ended with Anne informing Marilla of the good news, but something was the matter with Matthew, as he had collapsed.

Ad

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 8? (speculative)

Matthew collapses (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 8 will be titled "I Don't Want To Be Anyone But Myself". It will feature what happened to Matthew Cuthbert and the efforts to nurse him back to full health. Viewers will also likely get to witness the special batch of Avonlea School attend the Queen's Academy Entrace examinations. Anne Shirley episode 8 will treat fans to an older Anne Shirley as she tackles the next phase of her life that is approaching quick and brings with it considerable change.

Ad

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More