Anne Shirley episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 8 is set to release on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many fans have flocked to admire The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel.
The upcoming episode will feature what happened to Matthew following his collapse in the previous installment. The students of Miss Stacy's special classes will also finally attend the Queen's Academy entrance test. The episode should also showcase a slightly older Anne Shirley, one that is preparing for the next phase of her life that is fast approaching.
Anne Shirley episode 8: Release date and time
Anne Shirley episode 8 is set to release in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on May 24, 2025. While most fans overseas will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday, the rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.
Anne Shirley episode 8 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 8?
Anne Shirley episode 8 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. Since the official website mentions this release as "planned," it suggests that the episode may also be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the actual release date.
While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 8, depending on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.
Anne Shirley episode 7 brief recap
Titled "I've Been Making Mistakes, But Each Mistake Has Helped To Cure Me Of My Shortcomings", the episode began with Anne, Diana, Jane and Ruby at a pier with a small boat. The girls were deciding to take a tow in it before Anne suggested that they romanticize the story of Elaine and Sir Lancelot from the King Arthur stories. The girls, hesitant to play the play, convinced Anne to do so.
With the preparations made, the girls enacted out the final farewell scene and pushed Anne's boat into the stream. As it floated away, they headed to receive it at the main lowerland. But soon Anne discovered that there was a hole in the boat and water was rapidly flooding it. Ahead, she noticed a pier and as the boat crossed it, she grabbed on to one of the legs, latching herself while the boat sunk.
The girls, waiting at the other end, watched the boat sink and ran to get help, not noticing their friend hanging on to the pile. The redhead's panic was shortlived as along came, in a boat too, Gilbert Blythe. The boy helped her into his boat and she narrated the entire incident to him. When they got to shore, Gilbert offered an apology and a hand of friendship to Anne, but she sharply declined.
Back at the Cuthberts', Marilla was cross with Anne for putting herself in danger and damaging Mr. Barry's boat. But a few words from both Cuthbert siblings sorted the situation out. The next day, Marilla informed Anne of Miss Stacy visiting and offering to have Anne in a special class for advanced students to enroll at the Queen's Academy. Overjoyed, Anne accepted, but Matthew seemed troubled.
The mentioned classes kicked off the next day and Anne was sad to learn that Diana wasn't in them. The same evening, Anne and Marilla spoke over a cup of tea, the former telling Marilla of the other students' ambitions of taking the special classes but was unclear of her own. The next day, she approached Miss Stacy about it and was asked to direct her focus on getting into the Queen's Academy.
Time passed and Anne turned 14, living each day to the fullest and excelling in her studies. Soon the term was at its end, vacations were close but the students were unhappy, bothered by rumors of Miss Stacy's departure. She soon cleared them up by revealing that she would stay and see her pupils through. Anne understood her purpose too - to become a teacher like Miss Stacy.
The episode ended with Anne informing Marilla of the good news, but something was the matter with Matthew, as he had collapsed.
What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 8? (speculative)
Anne Shirley episode 8 will be titled "I Don't Want To Be Anyone But Myself". It will feature what happened to Matthew Cuthbert and the efforts to nurse him back to full health. Viewers will also likely get to witness the special batch of Avonlea School attend the Queen's Academy Entrace examinations. Anne Shirley episode 8 will treat fans to an older Anne Shirley as she tackles the next phase of her life that is approaching quick and brings with it considerable change.
