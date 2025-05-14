Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8 release date, where to watch, and more

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8 will premiere on May 20, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Episode 7, released on May 13, 2025, focused on mending the relationship between Jinya and his estranged father, Juuzou.

Although the episodes so far have focused on more malevolent mysteries, episode 7 shifted the tone and focused on depicting Jinya's character growth. This culminated with him silently forgiving his father.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8: Release date and time

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8 will be released on May 20, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The next episode will begin the series' transition into a more action-heavy sequence. It will also reveal more about a human's transformation into a demon. The Spring 2025 series is expected to have a total of 24 episodes.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 11:00 am Monday May 19, 2025 Pacific Time 08:00 am Monday May 19, 2025 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Monday May 19, 2025 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Monday May 19, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Tuesday

May 20, 2025 India Standard Time 08:30 pm Monday May 19, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Monday May 19, 2025

Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8 will be broadcast on MBS, BS Fuji, and Tokyo MX on Japanese television. New episodes will be released weekly every Tuesday. Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu will stream the episode in Japan. For international streaming, fans can use platforms such as BiliBili and Ani-One Asia.

A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 7

The Demonic Painting as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 7 began with Juuzou, Jinya's biological yet estranged father, hiring Jinya yet again to investigate an ominous "demonic painting." Throughout their discussion, Juuzou tries to reignite their familial relationship—attempts that are simply ignored by Jinya due to their shared complex history.

Eventually, Jinya learns that one of the owners of the painting ended up meeting an untimely death. The ominous rumours were simply further propagated due to even the artist getting sick. Later on, Jinya manages to track down the artist to start the actual investigation. The artist reveals how Motoharu, Jinya's adoptive father, commissioned the painting after being lovestruck by Yokaze, Jinya's adoptive mother.

Juuzou as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The "demonic painting" rumors were exaggerated from Motoharu commenting on its unearthly, bewitching nature. The entire investigation ended up reminding Jinya of Motoharu's final words. Motoharu urged him to grow up into a person who can embrace change as well as hate.

Jinya later tries to resolve his complicated feelings with Ofuu, who simply tells him that fathers are humans and have their own imperfections despite wanting the best for their children. The episode then ends with Jinya putting an end to the demonic painting case. He shares a drink with Juuzou, his biological father, and reignites the once broken relationship.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8: What to expect?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8 will follow Jinya trying to investigate mysterious man-killing sightings of an apparition within Edo. The episode will also serve as the introduction for Yotaka, who'll eventually become Jinya's greatest ally as well as his most trusted informant.

