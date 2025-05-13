Answer to the Weapons Hybrids' immortality in Chainsaw Man may have already been revealed

Chainsaw Man's Hybrids are a unique concept in the series. One side there are Devils and at the other, Humans. Somewhere in-between fall the Fiends, i.e., Devils who have possessed human corpses. In-between also lies the Weapon Hybrids, i.e., humans who have merged with and can transform into a Devil. The series' protagonist is an example of this, alongside Reze, Quanxi and others.

But one curious aspect about these Weapon Hybrids which have puzzled fans is there immortality. In most cases, no matter what happens, they cannot truly be killed. Denji was quite literally diced into pieces but survived. However, upon closer examination, it is possible that their immortality does seem to have a proper answer.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: What makes the Weapon Hybrids immortal may have already been revealed

To delve into this idea, reference must be made to the arc that recently concluded in Chainsaw Man, i.e., the Aging Devil Arc. The arc put forth a number of intriguing revelations but among them may have the hint as to why the Weapon Hybrids are immortal. As per series lore, in the Aging Devil's world, people would eventually turn into trees upon reaching the "culmination of thought".

So here, living beings seem to have a mechanism that transforms them into trees. Hybrids would fit in well here given their half-Devil, half-Human status. Tied to this is the manga's choice of imagery when it comes to the Hybrids, as they are often shown with flora. This hints to them being immortal and the possibility of eventually turning into trees.

Most of the half-Devil, half-Human entities included in Chainsaw Man make an appearance on covers, link to plants. To begin with, Yuko is on the cover of Volume 13 in what looks to be Aging's world. Asa Mitaka/Yoru are also half-Devil, half-Human hybrids but haven't made an appearance together on a cover yet, so it cannot be included here.

Next is Hirofumi Yoshida, who also looks to be a Hybrid, as he has most likely fused with the Octopus Devil in some way. The way Pochita ate him, as if he were a Devil, is oddly intriguing. Moreover, his case by furthered by him possessing super-human strength. Not to mention, Fujimoto has often underscored the Denji/Asa/Yoshida trio. Hybrid implies he is much older than he claims to be.

Following up, Fumiko Mifune's abilities are yet a mystery. However, even for her, Fumiko's main features on covers include quite a bit of plant life. This all but points to her being a Hybrid somehow, barring her strange actions during the Aging Devil Arc. Lastly, there are the pseudo-Chainsaw Men, who also appear immortal, but seem to be vulnerable to Fire.

Thus, immortal beings, including but not limited to, Weapon Hybrids, are put forth as trees and are harmed by Fire and Chainsaws. One of them is natural and the other is man-made, in essence they are existing and created counters. So chainsaws cutting down trees may be a reference to them defeating immortal beings, hinting at them having a vanishing ability like Pochita's erasure.

Yoshida being consumed by Pochita could be an instance of an immortal being defeated without being killed. Finally, as Makima mentions, the Weapon Hybrids' true names were erased but they themselves never disappeared.

Final Thoughts

Chainsaw Man's Weapon Hybrids blur the line between Humans and Devils, embodying a strange kind of immortality that has left the community scratching their heads. While Fujimoto's manga doesn't fully elaborate on it, the Aging Devil Arc may have offered useful clues. The arc speaking of beings turning into trees upon attaining the "culmination of thought" is a fate likely tied to the Hybrids.

Moreover, the manga often using plant imagery when it comes to Hybrids simply reinforces the idea that their immortality is tied to a life cycle resembling trees, i.e., endless existence unless faced by Fire or Chainsaws. Both of these elements serve as symbolic and literal counters. Chainsaws are a possible representation of humanity being able to slice through unnatural immortality.

Lastly, Pochita eating and regurgitating Yoshida is suggestive of an alternative fate for Hybrids - erasure not death death.

