Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 9: Atou leaves for Dragontan as Isla takes up her mantle

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 9, titled It's Well Past Your Bedtime, Dears, aired on August 31, 2025, and marked the debut of Mynoghra's latest hero, Isla, the sovereign of all insects.

Although the episode diverted away from the usual action and philosophical tone set by the previous episodes, it instead focused on developing the characters and Isla's greater role in the lives of Mynoghra inhabitants.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 9.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 9 highlights

The Medics as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 9 picked up from the ending of episode 8, with Atou reprimanding Takuto for sending the medics as bodyguards for Maria and Caria all the way to Dragontan. Atou went on to lecture Takuto on why he let the medics mutilate the evil drug peddlers right in front of Dragontan's mayor. Although Takuto was regretful of his oversight, he continued to pamper Maria and Caria in the middle of Atou's lecture, eventually intensifying the punishment dished out by Atou.

Eventually, Atou manages to make Takuto aware of his mistake and continues on with her administrative duties. The episode consequently cuts to Takuto, Atou, and the rest of the ministers discussing their next course of action, which was to aid Dragontan in its defense against barbarians. Mynoghra decided to send some reinforcements, which, much to everyone's surprise, included Atou.

Takuto summoning Isla as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Although Atou's presence made sure that Dragontan would be safe, Mynoghra itself relied on Atou's presence within the borders to stave away any kind of threats. Fortunately for everyone, Takuto had decided to summon the hero Isla with the intention of making her the cornerstone of Mynoghra's defense.

Even though both Takuto and Atou held doubts regarding Isla's summoning and her possible rebellion against the king, Atou reassured Takuto by mentioning how she would fight to her last breath if things were to go south. In the end, the summoning proceeds without any incidents, and Isla is summoned with her memories intact, ensuring her allegiance to Takuto as well as Mynoghra.

Isla as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Atou soon leaves to aid Dragontan in its defense against barbarians, leaving Takuto, Maria, Caria, alongside Isla to take care of higher administrative duties. To get a better understanding of the situation, Isla decides to take a tour of Mynoghra alongside the Elfuur sisters, becoming a motherlike figure to all of the nation's inhabitants in the process.

Eventually, Isla learns of the tragedy that befell Maria and Caria and decides to mentor them towards becoming more useful to Takuto, while simultaneously taking up the role of their foster mother. Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 9 ends with Atou taking her stance against the hordes of barbarians threatening Dragontan's peace.

Final Thoughts

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 9 served as an intermission between the rather intense events faced by Mynoghra. Since Qualia has been rather quiet in recent times, the next few episodes may focus on their perspective, alongside the actions that might be taken against Mynoghra.

