Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4, titled "Life never goes the way we want it to, does it?", aired on July 27, 2025. The episode focused on the unfortunate falling out between Qualia and Mynoghra.

Ad

While the talks of summoning a hero have been going on for the last few episodes, episode 4 made it clear that summoning the next hero will still require some additional time.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4 highlights

Verdel as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4 picked up from the ending of episode 3, with Qualia's forces still making their way to the accursed lands for a secret, mandated mission. Although most of the forces consisted of regular soldiers, they were being led by veteran paladin Verdel and rookie paladin Lornias.

Ad

Trending

While Lornias had no doubts about Verdel's abilities as a veteran paladin, he still held reservations about Werdel's laid-back and relaxed nature. This was despite the gravity of the holy mandate that they are supposedly carrying. Verdel brushed off Lornia's attempts at dampening the mood and instead encouraged the rest of the forces to enjoy their time before eventually reaching the treacherous, accursed lands.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4: Atou and Takuto (Image via MAHO Film)

The episode soon cut back to Mynoghra, with Takuto and Atou demonstrating the creation of a long-footed ant, one of their primary personnel, to their dark elf subjects. The process ended up being a success, with Takuto being able to form a long-footed ant simply by pouring mana into flesh fruits.

Ad

Atou went on to declare how this isn't even a fraction of Takuto's powers and that his power will only continue to grow alongside the loyalty and joy of the dark elves.

After the demonstration, Atou and Takuto discussed how the unit summoning system is different from regular Eternal Nations. They eventually transitioned into a discussion of who they'll summon next.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4: Takuto (Image via MAHO Film)

Takuto recommended summoning the "Queen of all insects," Isla, due to her expertise in both warfare and domestic affairs. Atou agreed to the idea, mentioning how Isla will be able to help them with the current needs. The other heroes are rather problematic, each inclined to cause chaos in one way or another.

Ad

Atou and Takuto's conversation is interrupted by the news that some forces have approached their forest. Takuto grew anxious and instructed Atou to deal with them peacefully. He wanted to prevent any kind of war from breaking out, especially in the budding stages of their kingdom.

The episode once again transitioned to Verdel and Lornias encountering Atou near the forest entrance. Although Atou tried to send away the paladins without any bloodshed, with Verdel sensing the intent and agreeing, Lornias loses his cool.

Ad

He ended up attempting to force his way into the forest, against Verdel's advice. The episode ended with all of Qualia's forces being decimated by Atou, while Verdel and Lornias simply watched in despair.

Final Thoughts

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4 finalized the rather antagonistic relationship between the good-aligned nation of Qualia and the evil-aligned nation of Mynoghra.

Although the war between these two nations hasn't been officially declared, future episodes will focus on the aftermath of Qualia's transgressions against Mynoghra.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More