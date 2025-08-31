To Be Hero X episode 22: X takes the spotlight, as the truth about the Hero Smile incident is revealed

To Be Hero X episode 22, titled The Last Smile, was released on Sunday, August 31, 2025. The episode witnessed the actual wrath of Dragon Boy, as he decimated a Fear-infected Hero Smile with his raw strength. Additionally, the episode explored Nice's inner psyche and his position as a puppet-hero.

Furthermore, To Be Hero X episode 22 saw X in action, as he fabricated reality at his will and saved Nice from a sure-death scenario. As such, the episode has given viewers an interesting perspective to X's powers. Overall, the episode was embedded with intense action and the familiar blend of 2D and 3D sequences.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 22.

To Be Hero X episode 22: Hero Smile's tragedy and Dragon Boy's wrath

Zero's altar (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The narrative for To Be Hero X episode 22 begins with a flashback, where Mr. Rock narrates the story of the Downfall. According to the episode, when Zero fell from his grace as a God-like figure, the heroes banded together to stop him.

However, Mr. Rock defends Zero's actions, saying it wasn't his fault at all. Rather, people's preconceived notions and the eventual development of negative emotions impacted Zero and turned him into the God of Death. With this knowledge, Rock wants to ensure that the next God candidate, i.e., Dragon Boy, can endure "Pain."

Following the opening scene, To Be Hero X episode 22 shifts the focus to the current events and shows Dragon Boy's battle against Hero Smile. Dragon Boy continues to endure Smile's heavy hits without showing any sign of struggle. Smile cannot fathom how his opponent can take on so many hits at once.

Nice, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Meanwhile, Nice arrives on the battlefield with a vial of Fear substance in his hand. Smile is relieved that Nice has come. However, he soon figures out Nice's true intentions. At this moment, in To Be Hero X episode 22, Smile tries to make Nice remember his very belief as a hero.

However, Nice goes through an emotional turmoil, as he cannot understand what he must do. To Be Hero X episode 22 delves into Nice's inner psyche, as he imagines himself to be a puppet, acting according to Mr. Shand's will and the public's expectations. He doesn't want to be the "perfect" hero, and yet he has no choice but to enact his role.

As Dragon Boy and Smile continue to battle, Nice wonders what he must do. Eventually, he makes up his mind. Just as Dragon Boy and Smile are engaged in a fierce combat, Nice lunges forward and injects the vial's content into Dragon Boy's body. To Be Hero X episode 22 then shows Dragon Boy in agony, as the Fear substance seeps into his body.

Nice injects Dragon Boy with the fear substance (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Yet, surprisingly, he doesn't transform into a terrifying being. According to To Be Hero X episode 22, Dragon Boy's power is to return any damage done to him by twofold. With that, he vomits the Fear substance on Hero Smile. As soon as the substance comes into contact with his skin, Hero Smile begins to experience excruciating pain.

He slowly turns into a menacing figure who harbors animosity toward anyone smiling at him. Losing control of his heroic sensibilities, Hero Smile charges at Dragon Boy with immense powers. Meanwhile, the onlookers are surprised by the development. Most of them begin to root for Dragon Boy, asking him to kill the cursed hero.

Hero Smile's fear form (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, Dragon Boy faces immense difficulty in containing the Fear-infected Hero Smile. The latter goes after Dragon Boy with monstrous strength and corners him. Meanwhile, Nice is horrified by what he sees.

He is thrown into a dilemma, regarding what he must do, especially when the crowd wonders why he isn't taking action and helping Dragon Boy. However, Nice doesn't want to fight against his childhood hero.

To Be Hero X episode 22: Nice's savior arrives

Dragon Boy's past (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The narrative for To Be Hero X episode 22 shifts the focus to Dragon Boy, who slowly loses consciousness after sustaining multiple hits. At this moment, he begins to recall a faint memory from when he was a child. In this memory, Dragon Boy is seen drowning in ice waters, with nothing but a frozen wall in front of him.

Dragon Boy tries desperately to find a way out. Eventually, it is revealed that two mysterious figures have thrown him into such a predicament. One of them believes Dragon Boy has what it takes to emerge from the frozen lake. However, they slowly lose hope when the boy starts losing consciousness.

With fear and anger piling up, Dragon Boy gains a newfound power. He smashes through the frozen walls and emerges from the lake. Back to the present, Dragon Boy channels his inner powers, resulting from fear and hopelessness. With that, he achieves a new appearance and powers.

Dragon Boy's new powers (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Using his new powers, Dragon Boy kills Hero Smile in To Be Hero X episode 22. Meanwhile, Nice is stunned into silence by this sudden development in the events. He develops a deep animosity toward Dragon Boy as he begins to fight against the 12th-ranked hero. Meanwhile, Nice's action perplexes the crowd, as they cannot fathom why he would go after Dragon Boy.

Although Nice still has some fans around, he becomes the object of ridicule in the majority's eyes. Meanwhile, in To Be Hero X episode 22, Dragon Boy charges up his killer move and is ready to use it against Nice. However, he is interrupted by X, who arrives at the perfect time.

To Be Hero X episode 22 then focuses on X, as he transforms reality into 3D and swaps into another zone with Nice. After saving Nice from Dragon Boy's sure-kill move, X jumps from a building, all the while shifting the reality on his whims. Dragon Boy is elated at the prospect of fighting against the number one hero.

X, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, it turns out to be a no-match at all, as X alters the reality and turns Dragon Boy into a piece of paper. Following this, the number one hero crumbles the paper into a ball and throws it into a lake. Dragon Boy soon recovers from his altered state and wonders how he could lose so easily.

After neutralizing Dragon Boy's threat, X approaches Hero Smile's corpse. Interestingly, the deceased hero still has a smile on his face. X retrieves the family pendant from Hero Smile and appears heartbroken by the sight. Meanwhile, Mr. Rock observes the battle from afar. To Be Hero X episode 22 ends with Rock finally getting a trail on X.

