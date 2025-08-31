Call of the Night season 2 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 10 is set to premiere on Friday, September 05, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after its Japanese release, the episode will also be available on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer, and Crunchyroll.
Episode 9 featured Nazuna uncovering the true identity of detective Anko Uguisu. She managed to warn the other vampires, but that didn't stop the brunette detective from making her move against Niko and Seri. That resulted in the latter deciding that Anko needed to die. The episode ended with Anko returning to the school she once attended and finding Nazuna there.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 10 release date and time
Call of the Night season 2 episode 10 is scheduled to drop on September 05, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE following its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after airing on various television networks in Japan.
Depending on their location, fans worldwide will see the episode released at different times on Friday, ranging from the morning to late evening. The release schedule is as follows:
Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 10?
Call of the Night season 2 episode 10 will first air in Japan on various television networks, including ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting, and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be available for international viewers to stream as well.
HIDIVE has acquired the official streaming rights, and Call of the Night season 2 episode 10 will be released there shortly after its Japanese broadcast. In addition, platforms such as Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and FOD/TVer will also be streaming the episode.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 brief recap
Titled What Do You Want to Do, Ko?, the episode began with Nazuna and Ko facing Anko. But she had simply come to speak to Ko, who expressed his desire to become a vampire as he only had eyes for Nazuna. Hearing that, Anko left them, hinting that she had something in mind.
Soon after, the pair met with the other vampires, i.e., Niko, Seri, Kabura, Midori, and Hatsuka. Nazuna explained that she had had an inkling about Anko's true identity, but wasn't fully sure herself and sought to make amends. The women understood her view and decided that staying on guard was best presently.
As dawn arrived, Ko walked home and met Akira. A brief word with her made something dawn on him, which he took to Niko that night - it was Halloween and Anko was likely to strike. The redhead didn't think she would cause a scene given how crowded the streets would be, but informed the others nonetheless.
Thus, come the night, Ko and Akira were in the city, which was lit up and crowded with people in Halloween costumes. The pair met Kabura, Midori, Hatsuki, Seri, Akkun, Nazuna, and Niko one by one. But somewhere among the hordes of people was also Anko Ugusiu.
She chose to commence her attack, starting with Niko. The brunette tailed Niko before shooting her in the head and disappearing. Elsewhere, she also approached Seri and Akkun and did the same to the blonde. Hearing the band of the gun, Ko caught on and soon convened with the 3 three vampires.
They realized that Anko had proven unpredictable and dangerous and had to be killed. Thus, they set off, and it was Akkun who found her, but he could do nothing against her, as she blindsided him and fled the scene. The episode ended with Anko arriving at the school and finding Nazuna in her old classroom.
What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 10? (Speculative)
Call of the Night season 2 episode 10 looks set to be a major blast from the past. Nazuna now knows for sure that Anko Uguisu is actually Kyoka Meijiro and had a score to settle with her. Given the incidents of her past, the brunette had developed a hatred towards vampires and sought to eliminate them. Her attempts on Niko and Seri were successful, and now she was faced with a familiar face.
But more than a violent showdown, Call of the Night season 2 episode 10 could likely be a moment of reconciliation for the pair. Nazuna regretted leaving Kyoka alone after the tragedy, and she would make this known to her former friend. Whether or not this changes Kyoka's view remains to be seen, but one thing can be expected - an intimate talk given the pair's prior history.
Related links:
- There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 release details
- Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 release details
- Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 10 release details