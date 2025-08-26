There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 is set to release on Tuesday, September 02, 2025, at 1 am JST. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11 before its global release.
The series is inspired by a light novel of the same name, published by Seven Seas. The manga adaptation is also being released in English for audiences to enjoy worldwide. In February 2020, creator Teren Mikami published the first light novel volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko label.
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless...
episode 9 release date and time
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, September 02, 2025, at 1 am JST. Based on viewers' location across the globe, the episode will air either on Monday, September 01, 2025, or during the early hours of Tuesday, September 02, 2025.
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 will drop shortly after its domestic broadcast, so there will not be much delay from its original release.
Where to watch There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9?
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 will be first broadcast in Japan on television networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11. It will arrive the next day on AT-X, with repeat broadcasts on Thursdays (10:30 pm) and Mondays (6 pm).
For international viewers, There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 can be found on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, dAnime Store, Anime Times, and Lemino. The episodes will be available from the following Thursday on platforms like Anime Unlimited, Prime Video, ABEMA, Hulu, TELASA, Nico Nico, Bandai Channel, U-Next, and others.
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless...
episode 8 brief recap
Episode 8 began with Satsuki staying over at Renako's place to practice gaming some more. While the latter took a bath, her sister Haruna apologized for misunderstanding the situation after she had spoke with Satsuki. She was grateful that Renako was Satsuki and Mai.
Later, as they lay in bed, Satsuki thanked Renako for giving her the opportunity to challenge Mai at something they both weren't adept at. She felt a strange happiness but yet somehow understood it. The next day was the day of the challenge and for the same, Mai had the Ozuka game specially prepared.
As per the terms of the challenge, Mai or Satsuki winning meant that they would marry Renako, while Renako's victory meant Mai and Satsuki would mend things between themselves. The game was thus kicked off and Mai took the first round, followed by Renak on the second. It looked like Mai had been practising too.
Feeling defeated, Satsuki excused herself and went to the restroom. Renako understood something was off and went after her, with Mai in agreement similar to how she had done for the pink-haired girl not too long ago. When she knocked on the door and spoke to Satsuki, Renako learned that the girl was feeling beat.
As she explained, she had been studying for her exams while practicing to defeat Mai. The rivalry was an escape for her and now she was hopeless. But Renako pulled her out of that state of mind by telling her that there would be more chances to beat Mai and not to give up. Renewed, Satsuki and Renako returned.
To mess with Mai's focus, Satsuki mentioned their time as children. Even when they were young, Mai had been pushed towards her responsibilities as the perfect daughter, student and model. But Satsuki was ever present as a figure that grounded Mai.
It was a heartwarming moment, yet Satsuki used it to distract Mai and secure a point for herself. Renako ended up winning the game and the group was back together again.
What to expect from There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9? (speculative)
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 appears to be a fresh start for the girls. With the challenge concluded between Mai and Satsuki, the plot may go back to the former convincing Renako that love is the answer. She doesn't look like giving up early and there is still time till the girls graduate, so plenty of time to make a convincing case.
Elsewhere, There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 might revisit Ajisai's feelings for Renako. There is undoubted tension between them now too and these unrequited feelings will stay silent no more. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Renako does like Ajisai too and her reaction to it all will be interesing.
