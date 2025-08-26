There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 is set to release on Tuesday, September 02, 2025, at 1 am JST. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11 before its global release.

Ad

The series is inspired by a light novel of the same name, published by Seven Seas. The manga adaptation is also being released in English for audiences to enjoy worldwide. In February 2020, creator Teren Mikami published the first light novel volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko label.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless...

episode 9 release date and time

Renako Amaori (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, September 02, 2025, at 1 am JST. Based on viewers' location across the globe, the episode will air either on Monday, September 01, 2025, or during the early hours of Tuesday, September 02, 2025.

Ad

Trending

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 will drop shortly after its domestic broadcast, so there will not be much delay from its original release.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:00 am Monday September 01, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 12:00 pm Monday September 01, 2025 British Summer Time 05:00 pm Monday September 01, 2025 Central European Summer Time 06:00 pm Monday September 01, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:30 pm Monday September 01, 2025 Philippine Time 12:00 am Tuesday September 02, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 01:00 am Tuesday September 02, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 02:00 am Tuesday September 02, 2025

Ad

Where to watch There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9?

Satsuki, Mai, Renako, Ajisai and Kaho (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 will be first broadcast in Japan on television networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11. It will arrive the next day on AT-X, with repeat broadcasts on Thursdays (10:30 pm) and Mondays (6 pm).

Ad

For international viewers, There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 can be found on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, dAnime Store, Anime Times, and Lemino. The episodes will be available from the following Thursday on platforms like Anime Unlimited, Prime Video, ABEMA, Hulu, TELASA, Nico Nico, Bandai Channel, U-Next, and others.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless...

episode 8 brief recap

Satsuki Koto (Image via Studio Mother)

Episode 8 began with Satsuki staying over at Renako's place to practice gaming some more. While the latter took a bath, her sister Haruna apologized for misunderstanding the situation after she had spoke with Satsuki. She was grateful that Renako was Satsuki and Mai.

Ad

Later, as they lay in bed, Satsuki thanked Renako for giving her the opportunity to challenge Mai at something they both weren't adept at. She felt a strange happiness but yet somehow understood it. The next day was the day of the challenge and for the same, Mai had the Ozuka game specially prepared.

As per the terms of the challenge, Mai or Satsuki winning meant that they would marry Renako, while Renako's victory meant Mai and Satsuki would mend things between themselves. The game was thus kicked off and Mai took the first round, followed by Renak on the second. It looked like Mai had been practising too.

Ad

A still from There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 8 (Image via Studio Mother)

Feeling defeated, Satsuki excused herself and went to the restroom. Renako understood something was off and went after her, with Mai in agreement similar to how she had done for the pink-haired girl not too long ago. When she knocked on the door and spoke to Satsuki, Renako learned that the girl was feeling beat.

Ad

As she explained, she had been studying for her exams while practicing to defeat Mai. The rivalry was an escape for her and now she was hopeless. But Renako pulled her out of that state of mind by telling her that there would be more chances to beat Mai and not to give up. Renewed, Satsuki and Renako returned.

To mess with Mai's focus, Satsuki mentioned their time as children. Even when they were young, Mai had been pushed towards her responsibilities as the perfect daughter, student and model. But Satsuki was ever present as a figure that grounded Mai.

Ad

It was a heartwarming moment, yet Satsuki used it to distract Mai and secure a point for herself. Renako ended up winning the game and the group was back together again.

What to expect from There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9? (speculative)

Mai Ozuka as a child (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 appears to be a fresh start for the girls. With the challenge concluded between Mai and Satsuki, the plot may go back to the former convincing Renako that love is the answer. She doesn't look like giving up early and there is still time till the girls graduate, so plenty of time to make a convincing case.

Ad

Elsewhere, There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 9 might revisit Ajisai's feelings for Renako. There is undoubted tension between them now too and these unrequited feelings will stay silent no more. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Renako does like Ajisai too and her reaction to it all will be interesing.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More