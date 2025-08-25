My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 is set to air on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 12 am JST, as per the anime's official website. CloverWorks has returned once again with this fan-favorite series, much to the excitement of viewers. The first season was a major success, and the studio answered fans' pleas for another installment with the much-awaited second season.
Episode 8 served as a gathering for cosplayers, a re-introduction of familiar faces and brought in someone new as well. At the cosplay event, Marin met with Suzuka, Amane and Suzuka's friend, Miyako. Gojo mistook and ended up befriending Akira, a cosplayer with a flair for props. The episode ended by setting up a group cosplay photo plan and reintroduced one Juju-san.
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 release date and time
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 is scheduled for release on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, the episode will be available for streaming at varying times on Saturday, August 30, 2025, corresponding to the original Japanese release.
The following table details the release dates and times for the episode:
Where to watch My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9?
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 will be available on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 12 am JST on BS11, TOKYO MX, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV in Japan. A subsequent broadcast is set for AT-X on the same day at 10 pm JST, with other local networks streaming the episode not too long after.
For those situated in other areas around the globe, the episode will be available on the mega anime-streaming platform Crunchyroll.
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 8 brief recap
Titled "The Only Way I Can Think of to Express That Gratitude Is with Money", the episode began with Marin and Gojo at a cosplay event. The former went elsewhere to meet a friend while Gojo waited for someone he had contacted online for when looking to learn more about props in cosplay.
At Marin's end, she met up with Suzuka Itou and were to be joined by Amane Himeno. But the boy had been held by photographers who were wowed by his cosplay. A little worried at how much time it was taking, Amane was relieved to see Marin pop out from the queue of photographers.
Suzuka for one was stunned to learn that Amane was a male cosplaying a female character so well. The two girls managed to cut the line of photographers short and move on from the spot. The three then met with Suzuka's friend, Miyako, who was cosplaying a male character and looked nearly flawless.
At Gojo's end, the "Akira-san" he was to meet turned out to be a girl and likewise, she thought Gojo was a girl. Nonetheless, they exchanged pleasantries and the former taught Gojo about "Original Cosplays" and props. Soon, they were joined by Marin and company who invited them to an afterparty at a nearby cafe.
Whilst munching on snacks, Miyako informed that another person, named Aoi, couldn't make it. Moreover, she and some others were to do a group cosplay, but work commitments had cropped up. This then led to Amane and Marin being roped in for the cosplay.
The episode drew to a close when Marin offered to bring in a fifth person to their group of six cosplay plan. Here, the idividual in question was Sajuna Inui aka Juju, a familiar face in the franchise. But even so, there is one spot remaining and judging by the faces present, it is all but certain that Akira will be the one to fill in.
What to expect from My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9? (speculative)
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9 looks prepared to dive into the next major event for the lovable protagonist duo - the group of 6 cosplay photoshoot. The idea began with Amane Himeno volunteering to cover for one of its members and in the process, Marin was roped in.
To add on, the blonde opened the doors for the return of Sajuna Inui aka Juju, a well-loved character from the first season. Moody, but great at what she does, Juju will likely play a big part in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 9. Finally, even with all who opted in, there seems to be one more spot to fill.
Considering Akira's presence and knowledge in cosplay props, she is the best option.
