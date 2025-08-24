  • home icon
  The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 24, 2025 04:30 GMT
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9 release date and time (Image via Cygames Pictures)
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 2 am JST, according to the anime's official website. The previous episode was mostly about Hikaru and Yoshiki finding out the history of Kubitachi while meeting Matsuura's daughter.

The episode ended with Hikaru and Yoshiki getting attacked by a ghostly apparition and later waking up with a slap from Rie. While Hikaru tried to eat the spirit, he failed and was gravely injured.

Disclaimer: This article may contain mentions of violence and gore. Readers' discretion is advised.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)
As mentioned, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9 will be released on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 2 am JST. While the upcoming episode is releasing in Japan on Sunday, several other countries will be able to watch it on Saturday, August 30, due to the differences in time zones.

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time2 amSunday, August 31, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time1 pmSaturday, August 30, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time10 amSaturday, August 30, 2025
British Summer Time6 pmSaturday, August 30, 2025
Central European Summer Time7 pmSaturday, August 30, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time2:30 amSunday, August 31, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:30 pmSaturday, August 30, 2025
Philippine Standard Time1 amSunday, August 31, 2025
Brasilia Time2 pmSaturday, August 30, 2025
Where to watch The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9?

Japanese fans of the series can watch the episode on several television networks, such as Aomori Broadcast, Sapporo TV, Miyagi TV, and TV Shinshu. Additionally, the upcoming episode will be streamed by ABEMA, exclusively for the fans in Japan.

For global fans of the series, the upcoming episode will be streamed by Netflix in both English and Japanese dubs. While the dates and times mentioned in this article have been accurately estimated, they may be subject to change and will be updated accordingly.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8: A brief recap of the events so far

Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)
After cleaning off Hikaru's blood-stained shirt in the previous episode, Hikaru and Yoshiki went to Hikaru's house to find more clues about the note. As they were asking Hikaru's grandfather, he mentioned something about "Hichi", before dousing off.

The next day at school, when Yoshiki was still wondering about the note, he saw a naked man with a knife standing in the school grounds. While at first he thought it was a ghost, it was revealed that it was an actual human being, who committed suicide moments later as they were looking. As Asako revealed later, the man was possessed.

Later in the library, Hikaru and Yoshiki noticed that the old map of Kubitachi resembled a human body, which they found very mysterious. As the librarian approached them and revealed she was from Kubitachi, Hikaru noticed her name badge, which revealed that she was Matsuura's daughter. Talking to her revealed a lot about the history of Nonouki-sama.

Later that night, Yoshiki crossed paths with Tanaka, and the two started bonding over Tanaka's hamster. However, as they both parted ways, Tanaka got very suspicious about Yoshiki. Later, at a diner, Yoshiki and Hikaru were having lunch and talking when a ghostly apparition appeared. While Hikaru tried to eat it, he was unable to, and Yoshiki grabbed him and started running.

What to expect from The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9? (Speculative)

Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 9 will likely be focused on discovering more about the ghostly apparition that attacked Hikaru and Yoshiki. Furthermore, it will also reflect upon Rie discovering Hikaru's true identity, perhaps.

