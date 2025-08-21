Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks. The upcoming episode will be streamed by Crunchyroll for global audiences, as per their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule.The previous episode featured Boxxo, Lammis, and Hulemy getting teleported to the Dark Forest Stratum. While they were exploring, they found Hevee and Shui, and were later joined by Director Bear and the others. The episode also ended with the arrest of one of the Netherlord's commanders in the stratum.Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 9: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)As mentioned earlier, the Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While many countries will be able to watch the episode on the aforementioned date, a select few will be able to watch it on Thursday, August 28, 2025.Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time11:30 pmWednesday, August 27, 2025Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amWednesday, August 27, 2025Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amWednesday, August 27, 2025British Summer Time3:30 pmWednesday, August 27, 2025Central European Summer Time4:30 pmWednesday, August 27, 2025Australian Central Standard Time12 amThursday, August 28, 2025Indian Standard Time8 pmWednesday, August 27, 2025Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmWednesday, August 27, 2025Brasilia Time11:30 amWednesday, August 27, 2025Where to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 9?Fans from Japan can watch the upcoming episode on several television networks like Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and AT-X. Additionally, streaming services like d Anime Store and U-NEXT will stream the upcoming episode exclusively to the Japanese audiences.As per their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will be streaming the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 9. All the dates and times mentioned in this article have been estimated accurately following the official website. However, they may be subject to change in case of production delays.Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8: A brief recap of the events so farA still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)At the beginning of the previous episode, while Boxxo, Hulemy, and Lammis were about to use the Teleportation Circle to return home, they got teleported into the Dark Forest Stratum. This was because of the magic tampering seal Kerioyl put on Boxxo while fleeing away.While at the stratum, Boxxo and the others heard noises coming from afar and rushed to find Shui and Hevee fighting off the vegetable monsters from the stratum. After helping them, Boxxo, Lammis, and Hulemy went to meet the director of the stratum, Director Dark. After meeting him, they learned he was very talkative and didn't know when to shut up.While Lammis and the others were clearing the forest to make a path the next day, Director Bear arrived with Kikoyu, Botan, Kuroyata, Shimelai, Yumite, and the Band of Gluttons. Using Kikoyu's help while Boxxo was distributing food, they found out who the Nethrlord's commander was in the stratum. After some interrogation by Hevee, she admitted her crime.What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 9? (Speculative)The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 9 will likely feature Boxxo and the others teaming up and fighting the stratum lord. Furthermore, it will also likely put some focus on Boxxo and Lammis' growing relationship, as hinted at in the previous episode.Also read:Witch Watch episode 21: Release date and timeThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 8: Release date and timeThe Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 8: Release date and time