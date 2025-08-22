  • home icon
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 23, 2025 00:50 GMT
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi)
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, according to the anime's official website. TV networks like Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and Tokyo MX will broadcast the episode. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences.

The previous episode, while starting normally, got very intense as the assassin who was trying to kill Felix was finally revealed. Furthermore, after taking down Louis' barrier to save Felix, a confrontation between Monica and Louis was instigated.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)
As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9 is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2025, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, several countries will be able to watch the episode on Friday, August 29, 2025, due to the difference in time zones.

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time1:30 amSaturday, August 30, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time12:30 pmFriday, August 29, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time9:30 amFriday, August 29, 2025
British Summer Time5:30 pmFriday, August 29, 2025
Central European Summer Time6:30 pmFriday, August 29, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time2:00 amSaturday, August 30, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:00 pmFriday, August 29, 2025
Philippine Standard Time12:30 amSaturday, August 30, 2025
Brasilia Time1:30 pmFriday, August 29, 2025
Where to watch Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9?

The upcoming episode from the anime series will be available to watch on several Japanese television networks, such as Gunma TV, Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, TV Aichi, AT-X, BS11, and Yomiuri TV. Additionally, Japanese streaming services such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and ABEMA will also stream the upcoming episode.

For global fans of the series, Crunchyroll is bringing the episode as per their summer 2025 anime streaming lineup and schedule. However, countries such as Japan, China, Korea, and Mongolia have been excluded from Crunchyroll's streaming list for the anime series.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 8: A brief recap of the events so far

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)
The previous episode started with Lana, Casey, and Monica gathered for lunch, when Claudia arrived and joined them. While they were having lunch, the girls started talking about their participation in the school festival, while Claudia exclaimed that she won't be attending until the ball dance starts.

While they were leaving, Cyril approached them and asked Monica to meet the other council members after school for the festival arrangements. As Monica and Cyril were talking later that evening, Casey came instead of Lana, and Monica and Casey started cataloguing the costumes for the festival.

As they were walking around, a pile of wood tied together snapped and was about to fall on Casey. Monica used her magic to save her, but later calculated the event and asked Casey if it was her who cut the rope. Casey reveals that it was indeed her and she was aiming for Monica as she had hated the latter ever since her arrival.

As Casey further revealed, she was the one who kept making attempts to assassinate Felix because of several political conflicts. To stop the assassination attempt, Monica attacked the school to activate Louis' barrier, and Nero found out the location. By using her magic, Monica was able to stop the attack. Louis and Ryn arrive shortly and confront Monica.

What to expect from Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9? (Speculative)

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)
The upcoming Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9 will likely start with a full confrontation between Monica and Louis regarding the barrier. Furthermore, Casey's reveal as the assassin will lead to her fate being decided in the upcoming episode.

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Edited by Ribhu Ghosh
