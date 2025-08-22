Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, according to the anime's official website. TV networks like Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and Tokyo MX will broadcast the episode. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences.
The previous episode, while starting normally, got very intense as the assassin who was trying to kill Felix was finally revealed. Furthermore, after taking down Louis' barrier to save Felix, a confrontation between Monica and Louis was instigated.
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9: Release date, time, and countdown
As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9 is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2025, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, several countries will be able to watch the episode on Friday, August 29, 2025, due to the difference in time zones.
Where to watch Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9?
The upcoming episode from the anime series will be available to watch on several Japanese television networks, such as Gunma TV, Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, TV Aichi, AT-X, BS11, and Yomiuri TV. Additionally, Japanese streaming services such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and ABEMA will also stream the upcoming episode.
For global fans of the series, Crunchyroll is bringing the episode as per their summer 2025 anime streaming lineup and schedule. However, countries such as Japan, China, Korea, and Mongolia have been excluded from Crunchyroll's streaming list for the anime series.
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 8: A brief recap of the events so far
The previous episode started with Lana, Casey, and Monica gathered for lunch, when Claudia arrived and joined them. While they were having lunch, the girls started talking about their participation in the school festival, while Claudia exclaimed that she won't be attending until the ball dance starts.
While they were leaving, Cyril approached them and asked Monica to meet the other council members after school for the festival arrangements. As Monica and Cyril were talking later that evening, Casey came instead of Lana, and Monica and Casey started cataloguing the costumes for the festival.
As they were walking around, a pile of wood tied together snapped and was about to fall on Casey. Monica used her magic to save her, but later calculated the event and asked Casey if it was her who cut the rope. Casey reveals that it was indeed her and she was aiming for Monica as she had hated the latter ever since her arrival.
As Casey further revealed, she was the one who kept making attempts to assassinate Felix because of several political conflicts. To stop the assassination attempt, Monica attacked the school to activate Louis' barrier, and Nero found out the location. By using her magic, Monica was able to stop the attack. Louis and Ryn arrive shortly and confront Monica.
What to expect from Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9? (Speculative)
The upcoming Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9 will likely start with a full confrontation between Monica and Louis regarding the barrier. Furthermore, Casey's reveal as the assassin will lead to her fate being decided in the upcoming episode.
