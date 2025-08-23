The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 9 is scheduled for release on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 11 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. Additionally, Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming episode globally on the same date as part of the series’ pre-release schedule.After the pre-release, several Japanese TV networks and streaming services will release episode one week later, on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The previous episode primarily focused on the hypnosis breakout at De Foori and introduced a new character, Yulia, who turned out to be the main culprit.The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 9: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)As mentioned earlier, the upcoming episode, The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 9, will be streamed on Saturday, August 30, 2025, by ABEMA for their premium members at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). Crunchyroll will also release the episode on the same date for global audiences at 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).Time zoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time11 pmSaturday, August 30, 2025Eastern Daylight Time11:30 amSaturday, August 30, 2025Pacific Daylight Time8:30 amSaturday, August 30, 2025British Summer Time4:30 pmSaturday, August 30, 2025Central European Summer Time5:30 pmSaturday, August 30, 2025Australian Central Standard Time1 amSunday, August 31, 2025Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSaturday, August 30, 2025Philippine Standard Time11:30 pmSaturday, August 30, 2025Brasilia Time12 pmSaturday, August 30, 2025Where to watch The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 9?As a recurrent theme for the anime series, the episodes are released in two phases. In the first phase, the upcoming The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 9 will be available exclusively to ABEMA premium members. Crunchyroll will also release the episode to its global audience as part of its summer 2025 streaming lineup and schedule.In the second phase, one week later, the episode will be available to non-premium ABEMA members and other Japanese television networks, including Sun TV, Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS11, NCB, HTB, and Tochigi TV. Streaming services such as Prime Video, DMM TV, Hulu, and d Anime Store will also stream the episode on the latter date.The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 8: A brief recap of the events so farYulia Maios as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Connect)After protecting herself from Anemone's bullet in the previous episode, Ciel flew to the castle, and an all-out battle broke out between them. When the minister appeared, Ciel killed him, believing the hypnosis would end. However, it was revealed that the true culprit was the succubus princess, Yulia Maios, disguised as a human.As Yulia attacked Ciel, the crystal ball Ciel had handed to Goa before leaving broke, indicating that Ciel had also been hypnotized. Goa handed a bag of items to Tim and then headed out to save the others. Meanwhile, after leaving the other prisoners safely in a room, Toto went to the minister's chambers, only to find Anemone and Ciel guarding the door.As Toto was about to attack, he was paralyzed by Yulia, who then sent Anemone and Ciel to finish him. However, Goa arrives at the right time and overwrites Yulia's hypnosis on Ciel and Anemone, rendering them useless. While Yulia brought down a barrage of attacks on Toto, she failed to even put a scratch on him. Engered, Yulia underwent a chimera-like transformation, but was defeated by Toto in one blow.As Yulia tried to escape, Goa noticed her and killed her, lifting the hypnosis from everyone in the town. Anemone and Ciel were restored and immediately embarrassed by Goa. The episode concluded with Toto and the others celebrating their victory with a dinner.What to expect from The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 9? (Speculative)Still from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)As indicated at the end of the episode, The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 9 will likely feature Toto and the others going to Di Cide via the fishing village of Anglerun. The upcoming episode is also expected to conclude with the group embarking on another adventure in Anglerun.Also read:Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 9: Release date and timeReborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 9: Release date and timeWitch Watch episode 21: Release date and time