Atelier Ryza anime episode 12: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Atelier Ryza anime episode 12 will be released on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 12 am JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks. The final episode can also be streamed on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia for the global fans of the series.

The penultimate episode of Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout saw the budding alchemist, Stout Reisalin, and her friends successfully defeating the dragon. They assisted the hunting party and found the means to tackle the destructive powers of the dragon.

Since there are some issues left to be resolved in the narrative, fans are waiting for Atelier Ryza anime episode 12 to be released.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 12 is titled The Changing Days

Release date and time, streaming details

Atelier Ryza anime episode 12, titled The Changing Days, will stick to its original schedule, and release on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 12 am JST, on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other Japanese affiliated syndications. Other than that, the Japanese audience can also watch the episode on AT-X, TV Aichi, and other networks.

International audiences won't have to worry, as they will also be able to stream Atelier Ryza anime episode 12 on various streaming platforms. Fans may like to know that the episode can be streamed on the Crunchyroll platform and Aniplus Asia.

Here's a list of the release dates and timings for Atelier Ryza anime episode 12 as per different timezones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, September 16, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, September 16, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, September 16, 11 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, September 16, 4 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, September 16, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, September 16, 8:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, September 16, 12 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, September 17, 12:30 am

A brief recap of Atelier Ryza anime episode 11

The previous episode of the anime commenced with Ryza and her party visiting their secret hideout for planning purposes. Riding on Lent's plan, and Ryza's magic, the party reached the inside of the castle. Tao also contributed by examining various stone fragments inside.

He deciphered the inscriptions and learned the crystalized monster's true name. Additionally, Tao came to the conclusion that they had to slay the dragon no matter what. Meanwhile, Agatha and others from the Hunting Party were injured by the vicious dragon's attacks.

A clip from Atelier Ryza anime (Image via Lidenfilms)

As such, Ryza and her friends reached in time and assisted them by combatting the red dragon. With proper tactics, the budding alchemist and her friends successfully defeated the dragon. Finally, the party returned to Rosenboden and received applause from the villagers.

However, Mr. Lubart and Ryza's mother scolded them for venturing out to take on such a dangerous quest. On the other hand, Bose still couldn't bring himself to accept Ryza and her friends. As such, when the alchemist asked him about the reason behind it, Bos ignored them and left.

What to expect in Atelier Ryza anime episode 12?

Atelier Ryza anime episode 12 title (Image via Lidenfilms)

Since the previous episode ended on a bittersweet note with Bos ignoring the budding alchemist, the next episode is likely to resolve this issue and explore the relationship between Ryza and Bos.

As such, fans can expect a fitting end to the series in the next epiosde.

