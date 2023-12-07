Attack on Titan: Did Petra and Levi love each other? Explained

Attack on Titan is a series that explores tragedy, politics, the desire for freedom, history, and, surprisingly, romance. A lot of people might not associate romance with Hajime Isayama's manga, but there have been some plot points that revolve around relationships and the connections between people who were in love with one another. A character that a lot of fans tend to ship in the series is Levi Ackerman.

While Levi might not look like the romantic type in Attack on Titan, there is some evidence that suggests he could potentially show interest in someone else for a relationship. A lot of fans have assumed that the best match for him would have been Petra Ral, especially considering the history they had together and what they meant to one another.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan series.

Explaining the relationship between Levi and Petra in Attack on Titan

A long-standing theory in the Attack on Titan fandom is that both Petra and Levi had romantic feelings for one another. While they were squad members and it was fairly obvious that they cared for one another, the series never confirmed if they were interested in the other that way, so everything is headcanon and assumptions based on some scenes in the manga and the anime.

This was further emphasized by the fact that Petra's father read his daughter's letter and concluded that she may had feelings for Levi. She was always extremely devoted to her captain and it always seemed that she was keeping an eye on him to make sure he was fine, even though he was arguably the strongest human in the series, so it is not like he needed the protection.

On the other hand, Levi always held her in high regard and her death at the hands of the Female Titan definitely left a mark on the former. While this isn't enough to claim they were interested in one another and the story never confirms any romantic feelings, it can suggest there was something going on. However, this is all interpretation and the story never confirms if Levi and Petra had feelings for one another.

Should Levi have been given a romantic partner?

Levi Ackerman was one of the characters who fought the most for freedom in the Attack on Titan series and was also one of the characters who had to go through the most hardship, losing a lot of friends and comrades along the way. In many ways, he had to carry on with their dreams after they were brutally murdered and this included going through more losses, injuries, and more tragedies.

There is an argument to be made that Levi deserved a happy ending with a romantic partner but the story never truly focuses on that side of his character. He is mostly the stoic and determined fighter that humanity needs in order to keep pushing, which is great, but is also a very lonely existence for him.

It is very likely that Isayama was never very interested or focused on the romantic side of things regarding Levi's character, and that makes sense. However, it is also understandable that fans would have wanted him to have the happy ending he never got.

Final thoughts

Levi Ackerman is one of the most popular characters in Attack on Titan and Petra would most likely have been a good fit for him as a romantic partner. However, the story never gave clear indication that there were romantic feelings for one another, so that is mostly assumptions from the fandom.

