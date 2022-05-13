It's safe to say that the characters in Attack on Titan are some of the best in anime history. We learned early on in the series that people with very diverse outlooks on life were forced to work together in order to live. Despite their common goal, each character has a distinct personality that distinguishes them from the rest of the ensemble and aids their collaboration.

This article looks at the characters based on your zodiac sign to find who you would be the most compatible with.

Which Attack on Titan character would you date, based on your zodiac sign?

Aries- Eren

Eren Yeager, as seen in Attack on Titan (image via Studio MAPPA)

Aries individuals, as you may well know, thrive in the spotlight and are known for their brazenness and sense of adventure. As a result, they need someone who shares their desire for new experiences and new ideas in order to keep their passion alive. When it comes to what they need, Aries may be the most straightforward sign. Eren's obsession with freedom is a classic illustration of this personality trait. Dating Eren means accepting the full power of his desire. You can count on him to protect you at all times, and he's always ready to do so.

Taurus: Connie Springer

When it comes to relationships, Taurus men like Connie Springer are very emotional, devoted, and trustworthy. Once they've committed themselves, they're very faithful. With a Taurus guy, you may expect a kind and caring relationship.

Taurus men are renowned for being passionate lovers. If he really cares about you, he'll show it by buying you presents.

Gemini: Marco Bodt

Marco, as seen in Attack on Titan (image via Studio WIT)

When in love, a Gemini guy like Marco adds an element of intrigue to his relationship. With his flirting demeanor, alluring charisma, and witty remarks, he'll have you blushing, laughing, and being dewy-eyed in minutes. Geminis, like Marco, would be able to clearly express their emotions. Trying to figure out if he loves you or is simply being pleasant might be tough because of his fascinating nature.

Cancer- Nanaba

Cancerian women are the best friends, mothers, and girlfriends anyone could ask for. Dedication, desire, and affection are the driving forces behind them.

Nanaba, on the other hand, was a quiet soldier who seldom talked unless she was specifically asked to do so. When the Wall Rose was destroyed, Nanaba was initially filled with despair but she quickly recovered her composure and discovered a newfound sense of purpose. It's either all or nothing for Cancerian women.

Leo- Reiner

Reiner, in Attack on Titan (image via Studio MAPPA)

The men belonging to the sign of Leo are affectionate, kind, and giving. They are drawn to those that have a good outlook and are enthusiastic about their work. They exude a tremendous amount of self-assurance. As Reiner's personality shows in Attack on Titan, they are often power and attention seekers. They want the limelight and the admiration of their partners. It is frequently common for others to seek their advice and solutions to problems because of their strong leadership characteristics.

Virgo- Hange

Women born under the sign of Virgo, like Hange, go all in. They are perfectionists who only want the best for themselves. For her, nothing less than perfection is acceptable. It is unusual for a Virgo lady to be content with the current state of affairs. Hange has a remarkable capacity to read people, which, along with her unique sense of intuition, allows her to solve any problem. Always be truthful to a Virgo lady and never lie to her. She will respect you more if you are open and honest with her.

Libra- Erwin

Erwin Smith, in Attack on Titan (image via Studio WIT)

Libra men like Erwin have Venus as their ruling planet. As a result, they are intelligent people with loving, caring hearts. Kindness, compassion and justice are only some of the virtues they possess. They have a well-balanced personality. Extroverts with a positive outlook, Librans are, more often than not, calm and collected. In general, they are able to maintain their composure in stressful situations. Even when they are unhappy, they quickly recover.

Scorpio- Armin

Armin, like other Scorpios, is a mystery to many. He is loyal, steadfast, and set in his way. However, as a water sign, he is also empathetic and passionate. Because his sign is one of the most emotional, and he's an all-or-nothing kind of guy, you can be sure he's completely smitten with you if he lets his guard down! He also places a high value on loyalty. Fearing that others would judge his rambling ideas, he is self-conscious and reluctant to open up to new people, as has been evident in Armin's nature.

Sagittarius- Petra

Petra Ral, as seen in Attack on Titan (image via Studio Wit)

Sagittarius women like Petra are honest, diligent, and committed to their jobs. You can count on them to execute an excellent job. She's reliable and trustworthy when it comes to delicate topics, security, and finances, and she'll get the job done, no matter what it takes. These ladies enjoy using their imaginations to envision futures and times other than the one they currently live in.

Capricorn- Levi

Levi, a Capricorn, is an enigmatic character. In one sense, he's a visionary leader who's dedicated to achieving his goals while also being skeptical, gloomy, and demanding in the series, Attack on Titan.

His work ethic isn't centered alone on getting things done; it's also about reaping the benefits. He values his accomplishments and works relentlessly to achieve them. He's not only dedicated to his work, but also loyal and caring, always willing to lend a helping hand to those he cares about. He's a tower of strength and support in the family.

Aquarius- Mikasa

Mikasa Ackerman, as seen in Attack on Titan (image via Studio Wit)

Mikasa, an Aquarian, has no qualms about breaking the rules of society. She wants to be on the periphery and is never satisfied with the status quo. Justice and equality drive many of these women, and they are eager to make a difference in society. Despite her impulses, she maintains an air of detachment. As long as she doesn't get her hands dirty and see how things really are, the problems will remain theoretical to her.

Despite her efforts to improve society, an Aquarius may lack compassion. As a result, she may not be the first person you think of when you're in need of a release for your feelings. However, as seen in Mikasa's behavioral pattern in Attack on Titan, there is a sheathed kindness in her that only finds an out during the most tragic of situations.

Pisces- Ian Dietrich

People born under the sign of Pisces have a tendency to be empathetic and enthusiastic as well as languid and idealistic. They have a unique way of thinking and hence pursue their own path. As with Ian, he was normally tough and short, but he would converse with his men in less stressful circumstances, demonstrating his trust in his comrades while still being dutiful to his superiors.

Pisces qualities in males are always more prominent because of the genuine self that they carry with them at all times and in every situation. It's difficult for them to choose opposing sides under various circumstances. They believe in the importance of being honest with others. Because of their struggles with poor self-esteem, Pisces also have a tendency to be pessimistic.

