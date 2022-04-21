Which Attack on Titan character are you, based on your zodiac?

The anime series about a gloomy fantasy world, Attack on Titan, dishes out a motley of unique characters and figures to fawn over. Despite the fact that most of the other characters are striving for the same objective, they all have individual characteristics that distinguish them from each other. Let's link our stars with those of the showstoppers in today's ride and see which of the characters is our zodiac sibling.

Based on your zodiac, which Attack on Titan character are you?

Aries - Eren Yeager

Eren Yeager in Titan form (Image via Netflix)

Eren Jaeger is an Aries, determined enough to stop at nothing to attain his ambitions. Titans imprisoned him, murdered his mom, and demolished his house, and he intends to avenge himself by slaying each and every one of them. Eren, Titan's protagonist, regularly performs the same thing in his desire for revenge against the Titans, losing sight of what's essential. He was given the fortitude to never give up by the first Flame sign of the zodiac, but it also urged him to resolutely pay no attention to any criticism. Eren would have succumbed to the wild impulsivity that marks an Aries if it hadn't been for Armin and Mikasa's stabilizing influence.

Taurus - Jean Kirstein

Jean Kirstein in Attack on Titan (Image via Netflix)

Jean Kirstein is a Taurus with both good and bad features. Tauruses are dedicated workers who give it their best, which Jean Kirstein of Attack on Titan can attest to. Anyone who has seen Jean dispute with Eren knows that he can be obstinate, to the extent of being one of the anime's more irritating characters. He's among the only Survey Corps members that can crack jokes every now and then, even if they're snarky. Others, on the other hand, who do not meet his high standards, are chastised.

Sagittarius - Armin

Sagittarians like Armin aren't satisfied by staying in one place for long periods of time. They're always looking for new experiences. When the Titans break the walls and he is forced to flee, his Sagittarius nature comes out and he becomes a lot more daring. Armin Arlert may be counted on by anyone who needs a trustworthy companion. His Sagittarius characteristics set him apart: he's consistently focused on doing the right thing until it's inevitable.

Libra - Marco

Marco Bodt is demonstrated as a genuine Libra in the few episodes when he appears. Marco is pleasant, kind, and truthful, all of which are qualities granted by the zodiac's second Air sign. Most significantly, Marco acts as a counterbalance to the Survey Corps members who are unbalanced, most notably Jean Kirstein. He enables Jean to understand his own abilities as a leader. He asks him to dwell less on self-doubt, thanks to Libra's balancing effect.

Virgo - Levi Ackerman

Levi Ackerman (Image via Netflix)

Levi, like most Virgos, has exceptional self-control and knows how to handle his abilities. Of course, the fact that he's typically equipped for the worst situations, and that Virgos are far from unprepared, helps. Given the practical Virgo values of cleanliness and organization above everything else, Levi Ackerman excels in each of these areas. When he isn't leading his men on Titan-killing adventures, he is cleaning up their quarters. Levi's prickly nature is softened by the key Virgo characteristics of meticulousness, perfectionism, and a kindred spiritual energy that makes its appearance on certain, very rare occasions.

Cancer - Mikasa

Mikasa Ackerman has devoted her life to ensuring the safety of Eren since he freed her from slave dealers when she was a small child. Eren's inclination for impulsive and risky conduct that entails intervention, as well as Mikasa's star sign, Cancer, strengthens this desire. Cancerians will go to great lengths to defend the ones they love. Mikasa, like many Cancerians, can be vengeful and she undoubtedly embraces this trait when she is upset. She's also quite perceptive, which is another trait she shares with many Cancerians. It's how she can anticipate her opponents' actions and protect herself so well.

Leo - Reiner Braun

Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan (Image via Netflix)

Leos are strong, self-assured individuals who typically achieve most of their goals. Despite the fact that Reiner Braun is among Attack on Titan's antagonists, no one can deny that he possesses these characteristics. His flamboyant, larger-than-life demeanor is brimming with Leo vigor. Reiner, however, isn't simply a dedicated Survey Corps member, he's a Warrior too, whose mission is to destroy humans who are safe within city walls. Reiner struggles to look inwards at his fault, which is one of the reasons he's so torn about what he's supposed to do.

Scorpio - Ymir

Scorpios are intriguing and passionate people who, by the sheer force of their personality, attract others into their orbit. Ymir has a captivating aura, yet she often rejects anyone who tries to approach her too closely since she harbors terrible secrets about her history as a Titanic icon. Surprisingly, her personality seemed to be a counterpoint to Christa's. Christa frequently tries to be a nice child in order for others to remember her lovingly because of her sad history. Her actual nature, on the other hand, is darker, more dismal, and more lonely.

Aquarius - Erwin Smith

Erwin Smith in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Aquarians have a high level of intelligence and make well-considered judgments. These characteristics are what made him such a captivating commander, and he regularly uses his ingenuity to defeat the Titans. Because of his sacrificial actions in Attack on Titan, some viewers might consider Erwin callous and uncaring, but it all boils down to his beliefs, which are extremely Aquarius. Erwin Smith is an expert in the field of strategy. He strategizes the operations of the Survey Corps months ahead of time and reacts quickly to developments. Erwin is an idealist who thinks that a better society is attainable, and hence, he is prepared to make difficult decisions for humanity's future.

Pisces - Historia Reiss

Historia Reiss in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Historia Reiss, or Krista, was born as a Pisces. Her other Survey Corps members question if she's an angel because she's such a sweet and helpful person. Krista's Pisces temperament, however, has a darker side. Krista always felt compelled to make amends for her unfortunate birth as an illegitimate daughter of an aristocratic family by martyring herself. This tends to lead to self-destructive and self-pitying conduct that isn't grounded in reality.

Capricorn - Connie Springer

Connie Springer, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Netflix)

Despite the fact that almost all of the characters in Attack on Titan are more along the pessimistic side of the spectrum, Connie Springer is one of the Survey Corps' more optimistic members. Connie is extroverted and impulsive. He has little trouble expressing himself and likes showing off his abilities, especially in his trainee days. Connie has a capricorn-like attribute in that that he's braver than he lets on, and the fact that he's been in the Corps for such a long time speaks volumes about his desire to battle.

Gemini - Sasha

Sasha Braus, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Netflix)

Sasha continues to be among the anime's shining highs, even as the tone of the show darkens. Her easygoing demeanor will appeal to Gemini fans, but she has more to her. Sasha, like many born under this sign, is incredibly flexible. Sasha is one of the few people that seems to be able to go with the flow at all times, and she's evolved a lot since joining the Survey Corps.

And it's a wrap. This was our take on the Titanic zodiacs and we hope you have no problem figuring out who your sign-sibling is. Who else should be on the list, in your opinion? Please let us know in the comments section below.

