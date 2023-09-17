Attack on Titan final part poster holds a cryptic surprise that fans may have overlooked

As Hajime Isayama's acclaimed work Attack on Titan has finally revealed the date for the highly anticipated Attack on Titan Final Season Final Part (Part 2), fans worldwide are overjoyed.

The final segment, which is expected to run for 90 minutes, will premiere on NHK General TV on November 4, 2023. Furthermore, as the finale is set to debut, many fans are feeling emotional since it will mark the end of the series.

Also, in addition to the finale's release date, a trailer and other crucial images were made available. However, one such image caught the attention of some fans and contained a mysterious surprise for them that many passed over. Not only that, but it also teases the outcome of the long-awaited finale.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan final part.

Attack on Titan's final part poster teases the silhouettes of Eren and Mikasa

To the delight of the fans, Attack on Titan finally released the trailer for its final part on September 12, 2023, along with some promotional surprises to get the audience excited. With that, one of the released promotions has a key visual, featuring a modest cabin that Mikasa had imagined sharing with Eren. However, to some, it might seem as if there is nothing new in it, and that is well known.

Nevertheless, the poster contains a cryptic surprise for those with keen eyes. The poster was made public on the official website for the anime with the caption See you later, Eren. Moreover, as the key visual was released, it featured a cottage in a peaceful field with clear skies above as the main visual. In addition, the image included the shadows of the approaching Rumbling Titans.

However, some fans noticed a cryptic surprise as they zoomed in on the visual and noticed another silhouette inside the house. Now, if someone zoomed in on the main image and looked through the window, they would be able to see the silhouette inside the house. Furthermore, the silhouette features two individuals kissing each other inside the window.

Now, while anime fans might have trouble recognizing them, manga readers will undoubtedly recognize them, and it can be said that the two are Eren and Mikasa. It can be said that the key visual is inspired by Attack on Titan chapters 138 and 139 manga panels.

As seen in Attack on Titan chapter 138, Mikasa was struggling to decide whether to kill Eren while she was with Levy.

However, in the meantime, she started to daydream about a different scenario in which they had decided to spend the final years of Eren's brief life in solitary rural living after fleeing from Marley after the war. As a result, the cottage Mikasa had dreamed about in chapter 138 is the same in the crucial image.

In addition, when Mikasa gently kissed Eren after beheading him in chapter 139, the silhouette also depicted a person holding something that resembles a severed head in their arms. Thus, it can be said that Mikasa was kissing Eren while holding Eren's head and that the key visual inspiration for the window's silhouette came from the final chapters of Attack on Titan.

However, since it is now clear what the key visual was based on, fans should also be aware that this is also a tease at what will happen in the final section of the upcoming final episode. Therefore, viewers should brace themselves for an emotional finale.

In summation

Attack on Titan final part poster holds a cryptic surprise that fans may have overlooked (Image via MAPPA)

As the key visual was released and fans got their hands on it, it took a long time for fans to notice the detailing that MAPPA had done in the key visual. Additionally, a lot of fans did not initially assume that Mikasa and Eren were represented by the silhouettes inside the cabin's window.

However, since it is now clear that the key image was inspired by Attack on Titan's final chapters, fans can rest easy. Additionally, since the release date for the final part of Attack on Titan has been set for November, fans can watch the earlier episodes until that time.

