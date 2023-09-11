Attack on Titan final part leaks reveal November release date

When fans were highly anticipating the release date of Attack on Titan Final Season Final Part (Part 2), an unlisted video's description happened to leak the release date of the anime's final part. Attack on Titan Final Season Final Part (Part 2) is set to be released on November 4, 2023.

Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan follows the story of Eren Yeager, a boy who enlisted himself into the Survey Corps, after the death of his mother during the Fall of Shiganshina. However, after he began his journey to fight the Titans, Eren stumbled upon the truth, leading him to look for a way to save his fellow Eldians.

Attack on Titan final part set to be released in November 2023

As per a leak online, Attack on Titan Final Season Final Part (Part 2) is set to be released on November 4, 2023. Following the release of the final part's first part, fans were anticipating the release of the second part. That's when a mistake from the anime's staff end happened to leak out the release date.

There was an unlisted video that was posted by the Anime PONY CANYON YouTube channel. Fortunately, Twitter user @kles7_ happened to look into the video's description, which revealed the anime's release date.

The anime has been scheduled to be released on November 4, at 24:00. This means that the anime will be available in most countries worldwide on the same day. However, for Japan and countries like Australia, the anime is set to premiere on November 5, 2023, at midnight and after that.

Following those leaks, another anime leaker on Twitter @xDonutW posted a teaser trailer, announcing the release date of the final part. While the same hasn't been released officially, fans can expect the teaser trailer to be released officially soon enough.

How fans reacted to the leaked information

Fans of the anime were excited by the leak as they could not wait for the final part to be released. They were waiting for the release date to be announced since the previous part was released. While they are yet to receive an official confirmation for the same, the number of trusted leakers putting out the information was enough for fans to accept the release date to be correct.

Meanwhile, other fans of the anime took the opportunity to mock anime studio MAPPA's decision to break the season into parts. Given the number of parts the Final Season had, fans could no longer consider it to be the same season. While their emotions were understandable, the majority of fans had already gone through the discussion and did not care about the partitions anymore.

