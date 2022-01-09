Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2: Trailer, opening, where to watch, and more

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 is set to arrive in a few hours for fans globally. It is said to come forth with a lot of surprising and unanswered questions that arose after the first part aired last year.

From Eren's abrupt defection and end of the world plans to him and his brother Zeke's fate, all questions regarding the fate of humanity in and out of the Walls of Paradis Island are supposedly going to be answered.

As such, the hype in the fandom is completely off the charts as Attack on Titan is arguably one of the best anime series of this generation. Here is all that has been revealed about Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 trailer

The Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 trailer was released on 21 December, 2021 and it seemed to show a glimpse of the upcoming fight between Eren and Reiner in their Titan forms. It also shows the thoughts and conversations of the other characters on both the Paradis and Marley side.

The trailer is as gripping as it seems to give rise to even more questions. Fans can see a glimpse of a mysterious figure to whom Eren seems to ask whether they are the one who led him to this point. As such, fans are eagerly awaiting the first episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 to drop as quickly as possible.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 opening

Although there were rumors about the opening theme of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 in the online fan community for quite a while, they were confirmed as true when the official opening theme dropped. The theme seems to be composed by the Japanese alternative metal band SiM, and is titled "The Rumbling".

Since this is speculated to be the main theme that the final arc is designed around, fans are expecting glimpses of the upcoming episodes of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 when it releases with the visuals.

Where to watch?

Fans can watch the first episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 on Crunchyroll and Funimation on January 9 and 10, 2022 as it arrives for them at their regional time. Here is a list of regional times for the global fandom.

EST: 3:45 PM, January 9

3:45 PM, January 9 CST: 2:45 PM, January 9

2:45 PM, January 9 PST: 12:45 PM, January 9

12:45 PM, January 9 BST: 8:45 PM, January 9

8:45 PM, January 9 CEST: 9:45 PM, January 9

9:45 PM, January 9 IST: 2:15 AM, January 10

2:15 AM, January 10 AEST: 6:45 AM, January 10

What to expect from Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Episode 1?

The last episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 showed Zeke being dragged away by a Titan, while Hange's group goes to look for what caused the sound of Thunder Spear explosion in that area. According to the fandom, it can be expected that they will find Levi there in a withered state after absorbing the full impact of said explosion.

On the other hand, it also ended on the verge of a Marley attack on the island led by Reiner and his fellow soldiers after the Jaws Titan attacked Eren and the latter's consequent transformation. The episode ended on a cliffhanger on the verge of a Titan battle breaking out, so fans are expecting that this new episode will shed more light on that battle.

Fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Episode 1 to drop in a few hours. Will it answer their questions or lead to more questions? This is something they have to wait for until it airs. For more updates, stay tuned here.

