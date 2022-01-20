Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2: Episode 3 release date and time for all regions, where to watch, and more

The second episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 ends with a hint at a bigger revelation to come in Episode 3. With Zeke having entered the fray, and Former Levi Squad moving to help Eren, the battle has become multifaceted and complicated. Understandably, fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 to air. Here is the release date and time of Episode 3 for different time zones.

When and where to watch Episode 3 of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2

Episode 3 of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 is titled 'Ani to Otōto (Two Brothers)' and is directed by Teruyuki Ōmine. The episode will premiere on NHK General TV on Monday, January 24 at 12:05 am JST.

As usual, the subtitled version will arrive on the streaming platforms a few hours later than the NHK time. Thanks to the Simulcast agreement, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, on Sunday, January 23 at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 12:45 pm

Central Time: 2:45 pm

Eastern Time: 3:45 pm

British Time: 8:45 pm

Central European Time: 9:45 pm

Indian Time: 2:15 am (January 24)

Philippine Time: 4:45 am (January 24)

Australian Central Standard Time: 6:15 am (January 24)

Recap of Episode 2

In episode 2 of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2, Armin, Mikasa, Jean, and Connie resolve to help Eren and they meet commander Pixis, who informs them that most of the military has ingested Zeke’s spinal fluid. As they get ready to join the battle, Mikasa leaves her scarf behind, signifying her emancipation from Eren.

Colt and Gabi go in search of Falco, who is returned to them by Nile. They overhear Sasha’s parents worrying about the two children, and Gabi finally confronts the change in her mindset regarding the people of Paradis. Falco confesses his feelings to Gabi, and Colt decides that Zeke might not use his scream if he knew Falco was also compromised.

Meanwhile, Zeke arrives at the battle, and methodically takes out Porco and Reiner. As Eren runs towards Zeke, the Marleyans realize that they cannot let the two brothers touch. Using the anti-Titan cannon, commander Magath shoots Zeke in the head, almost killing him. The episode ends with Eren and Marleyans all running towards where Zeke’s Beast Titan lays in a heap.

What to expect from Episode 3

It had been foreshadowed in the trailer for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 that Zeke will use his scream to turn people into pure Titans. Considering that Falco has also ingested Zeke’s spinal fluid, there is a good possibility that he too will turn into a pure Titan.

Whether that means the death of Falco, or the death of one of the nine Titans whom Falco will have to eat to return to his human form, remains to be seen. Either way, people close to Falco will react to his transformation, especially Gabi, Colt, and Reiner.

The reaction of the Survey Corps to what Zeke has done might change their view on what Eren’s motives are. The most crucial thing to be revealed would be whether or not Zeke and Eren could touch and claim the powers of the Founding Titan.

Considering that the episode is called Two Brothers, the focus would be not only on Zeke and Eren, but perhaps also Colt and Falco, the Galliard brothers, and Porco and Marcel. The fates of all three sets of siblings seem to be intertwined, and Episode 3 will enlighten us on how to unravel them.

