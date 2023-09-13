Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2: Release date, what to expect, and more

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 is set to release on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 12 am JST. After a long several-month wait, fans will finally see the continuation of the Final Chapters specials be released. This upcoming special will also conclude the series overall, making fans desperate for any and all spoilers they can find.

Unfortunately, there are no spoilers available for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 at the time of this article’s writing. Likewise, outside of reading the manga’s final chapters for themselves, it’s likely that no spoiler information will be made available prior to its release.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all release information for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2, as well as speculates on what to expect from the final installment of the series.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 set to finally conclude the nearly decade-long story of Eren’s struggle

Expand Tweet

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12 am JST on Saturday, November 4, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Saturday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans will instead see the episode become available during the day on Friday locally. The exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Crunchyroll will stream the season’s first special internationally on the same day of the Japanese release. Crunchyroll will also take the special and break it up into three episodes for international viewers. This gives fans who were upset about the lack of an episodic feel to the series’ conclusion the opportunity to somewhat experience it in such a manner.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Friday, November 3, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Friday, November 3, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Friday, November 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Friday, November 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Friday, November 3, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 1 recap

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 1 began with a focus on two young Marleyan boys, whom Eren met when he was undercover in Marley, realizing what was happening. It’s revealed Eren once apologized to them after confessing to them that he would one day kill them since it was either Marley or Paradis. As the boys and others are killed by the Rumbling in the present, the scene changes to Armin on the boat.

Armin and Annie briefly discuss their history over the years and the crimes the latter committed against the Paradisian people. The group then stopped at an airship base, looking to grab a plane to finish the journey to Marley. It’s then revealed that Floch is still alive and in hiding, shooting the ship’s fuel tank before he’s killed. Realizing what must be done, Hange names Armin the Survey Corps’ next commander and sacrifices herself to buy some time.

Hange wakes up in the afterlife to see her former comrades, all of whom congratulate her efforts. It’s then revealed that she did indeed buy enough time, with focus then going inside the airship. Suddenly, all of those present able to enter the Paths are brought there, where they and Eren essentially agree that neither party will stop pursuing their goals. The episode ends with the Survey Corps landing on the Founding Titan, preparing to stop Eren at any cost.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the Survey Corps already in Marley and literally on the Founding Titan, Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 is all but guaranteed to dive right into the action upon beginning. Fans will likely see the group fight together for as long as they can before they’re split up and forced to divert their efforts to different, simultaneous goals.

Likewise, Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 may see the top-tier fighters like Armin, Mikasa, and Levi focus on stopping Eren specifically. Meanwhile, the others deal with miscellaneous Titans. Although the Colossal Titans are the only ones nearby as of now, it’s possible that Eren somehow spawns more via his powers as the Founding Titan.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.