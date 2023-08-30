Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 10 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Japan. It will then be made available to international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service.

The fantasy drama-themed anime has taken viewers on an unreal journey, exploring the secrets of Ayaka Island and depicting the development of the future savior of the land. Fans of the series are now excited to witness Yukito's progress and discover his powers in the upcoming episode.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 10 will feature Yukito Yanagi, along with other Lay masters, facing a major challenge

Broadcast details and where to watch

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 10 details (Image via Studio Blanc)

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 10, titled I'll Go With You, is scheduled to arrive on September 3, 2023, in Japan. The series has been reported to follow a weekly broadcasting schedule, with a new episode being released every Sunday.

After episode 10 is released in Japan, it will be available for international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, based on the viewer's location and time zone, the specific date and time of the international release may differ. Here is the release schedule for Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 10 for different time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time: 10:30 am on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Pacific Time: 08:30 pm on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Philippines Standard Time: 11:30 am on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Korean Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Central European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Australian Capital Territory: 01:30 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Eastern European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023

A brief recap of episode 9

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 9 saw the once-calm Fourth Island destroyed as a volcano erupted, unleashing the fiery wrath of the dragon. Tensions flared, and everyone started evacuating the bustling festival grounds due to earthquakes.

Yukito, like everyone else, was terrified of the situation and began questioning Jingi about his coolness in the dangerous circumstances. However, he simply mentioned that he, too, loves Ayaka island and escaped the spot without saying anything further.

Amid the chaos, the mystery surrounding Yukito unfolded, revealing the true identity of Yukito Yanagi as the long-lost water dragon. However, instead of surrendering to his newfound identity, Yukito maintained his individuality boldly, emphasizing his identity as Yukito, above all.

Even the Lay masters, Aka and Kurama, were witnessed on the battlefield, battling the disaster. As the flames raged, they engaged in a spellbinding clash with the dragon, revealing a surprising depth of connection they still maintained with each other, despite their claims of indifference.

Episode 9 of Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds concluded by showing Kurama saving Aka. Subsequently, Aka reciprocated by aiding Kurama. The dragon then delivered a strike against Aka, and lastly, Yukito and fellow students were seen joining to rescue them.

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds (Image via Studio Blanc)

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 10 is expected to depict the destruction caused by the fire dragon and the continuation of the Fourth Island Arc. Yukito's progression in the journey is crucial now, as his true identity has now been revealed.

The upcoming episodes will also potentially showcase more of Aka and Kurama. The extent of Yukito's powers might also be revealed. As the story progresses, Yukito is set to undergo major character development as he trains to become the protector to bring back the balance in nature.

