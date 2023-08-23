Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 9 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in Japan. It will then be made available to international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service.

The fantasy drama-themed anime has taken viewers on an unreal journey, exploring the secrets of Ayaka Island and depicting the development of the future savior of the land. Fans of the series are now excited to witness Yukito's progression and discover his powers in the upcoming episode.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 9 will feature Yukito Yanagi, along with other Lay masters, facing a major challenge

Broadcasting details and where to watch

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 9 details (Image via Studio Blanc)

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 9, titled "No Time to Laugh Now," is scheduled to arrive on August 27, 2023, in Japan. The series has been reported to follow a weekly broadcasting schedule, with a new episode being released every Sunday.

After episode 9 is released in Japan, it will be available for international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, based on the viewer's location and time zone, the specific date and time of the international release may differ.

Here is the release schedule for Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 9 for different time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time: 10:30 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Pacific Time: 08:30 pm on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Philippines Standard Time: 11:30 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Korean Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Central European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Australian Capital Territory: 01:30 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Eastern European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

A brief recap of episode 8

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 8 treated fans to a captivating array of developments. It opened with a gripping sequence as Yukito found himself once again submerged in his recurring watery dream. However, this time, an unexpected encounter with a fire dragon in his dream caused him to stir awake, gasping for air.

The episode skillfully added hints of upcoming plot twists, notably when Yukito's eyeballs start taking the form of a beast's eye and glow in front of Jingi (also when his shadow takes the form of a dragon). It also featured a vision of Yukito's father's spirit praising his son while hinting at the upcoming revelation of Yukito's true self.

Even after the intense events, the episode primarily showcased a cheerful ambiance as all the characters immersed themselves in the joy of the Kasen Shrine Festival.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 8 portrayed Yukito's endearing interactions and shared moments with his friends. Romantic tension also appeared to have blossomed in Ibara's heart for Yukito. Her character also received some attention, with her unenchanted and straightforward nature perfectly depicted through her candid interactions with Yako and Chatarou.

The episode concluded on a gripping note as the volcano on Fourth Island erupted, signaling the awakening of the fire dragon and casting major tension among the characters.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 9 is expected to depict the destruction caused by the fire dragon and begin the Fourth Island Arc. Yukito's progression in the journey is crucial now, as the plot tilts towards a revelation of his true powers and identity.

The upcoming episodes will also potentially showcase the extent of Yukito's involvement, gradually revealing the secret of the water dragon and his connection with it. As the story progresses, Yukito is set to undergo major character development as he trains to become the protector to bring back the balance in nature.

