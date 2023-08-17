Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 8 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 8 is set to be released on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in Japan. It will then be made available to international audiences via Crunchyroll.

The previous episode explored the past tragedy in the series and intricately depicted the psyche of all the major characters. Fans of the series are now excited to observe Yukito's progression in his new journey after gaining an understanding of the past events.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds has so far explored various aspects of Lay mastery, showcased contrasting characters, and introduced a well-crafted lore that is set to develop even further.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 8 will see Yukito Yanagi progressing in his journey

Broadcasting details and where to watch

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 6 details (Image via Studio Blanc)

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 8, titled "You’ve Come to Wear Some Better Expressions," is scheduled to arrive on August 20, 2023, in Japan. The series has been reported to follow a weekly broadcasting schedule, with a new episode being released every Sunday.

After episode 8 is released in Japan, it will be available for international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, based on the viewer's location and time zone, the specific date and time of the international release may differ.

Here is the release schedule for Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 8 for different time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time: 10:30 am on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Pacific Time: 08:30 pm on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Philippines Standard Time: 11:30 am on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 am on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Korean Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Central European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Australian Capital Territory: 01:30 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Eastern European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, August 20, 2023

A brief recap of episode 7

Expand Tweet

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 7, titled "Forget the Past," explored the lore of Ayaka Island and showcased how Aka and Kurama were trained by Akito's father, Master Makoto.

This heartwarming and emotional episode saw the major characters living together as a family. However, everything changed one day when the fire dragon emerged, disrupting the island's balance. Despite Aka and Kurama's best efforts, they couldn't hold back the dragon.

Makoto intervened and ordered Kurama to flee with Aka. Although Kurama didn't want to leave his master alone, he understood the necessity of obeying. Aka was resistant, but Kurama took him away from the danger. Aka felt helpless as he witnessed the dragon spewing lava and engulfing the island in flames from a distance.

Young Jingi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

During these events, young Jingi took on the responsibility of protecting Yukito. Despite being a child himself, he comforted the frightened and confused Yukito. They evacuated with the other residents of Ayaka Island due to the imminent danger.

The next morning, when Aka and Kurama ventured to the disaster site in hopes of finding their master, they discovered Makoto's lifeless body with a serene smile still on his face. They realized that their master had sacrificed himself to safeguard the island.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 7 concluded with Yukito gaining an understanding of the tragic events of the past and how they caused Aka and Kurama to drift apart after their master's passing. Furthermore, it also reminded him of how the simple act of Jingi holding his hand offered him comfort at that time.

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

Expand Tweet

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 8 is expected to portray Yukito's progression in his journey after gaining insight into the past. Additionally, the relationship between Kurama and Aka is anticipated to be further explored in detail.

The upcoming episodes will also potentially showcase the extent of Yukito's involvement, gradually revealing his true power and the process of his discovery. As the story progresses, Yukito is set to undergo major character development as he trains to become a Lay master.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.