Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 5 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 5 is set to be released on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Japan. It will be made available to international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service. Fans of the series are excited to see how Yukito progresses in the new journey of his life, especially after the events of the previous episode.

With four episodes already broadcasted, Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds is gaining pace, particularly following the airing of the last two installments, which were visually stunning and introduced a new layer to the narrative, drastically flipping the predictable plotline. As the story unfolds further, it is anticipated to become increasingly engaging.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 5 will see Yukito Yanagi's journey to become the greatest Lay master on the Ayaka Island

Broadcasting details and where to watch

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 5 is scheduled to arrive on July 30, 2023, in Japan. The series has been reported to follow a weekly broadcasting schedule, with a new episode being released every Sunday.

After episode 5 is released in Japan, it will be available to international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, based on the viewer's location and time zone, the specific date and time of the international release may differ.

Provided below is the release schedule for Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 5 for different time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Saturday, July 29, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time: 10:30 am on Saturday, July 29, 2023

Pacific Time: 08:30 pm on Saturday, July 29, 2023

Philippines Standard Time: 11:30 am on Saturday, July 29, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 am on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Korean Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Central European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Australian Capital Territory: 01:30 pm on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Eastern European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, July 30, 2023

A brief recap of episode 4

In Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 4, Yukito and Jingi venture into a new island covered with lush greenery. They are welcomed by Kurama sensei's two students, who share a story of dragons who control the island's ecosystem. This story reminds Yukito of Aka expressing his ambition to surpass these immensely powerful creatures.

Yukito and Kurama then engage in deep discussion about their powers. Yukito reveals what he witnessed Aka practicing as a Lay master on the last island, prompting Kurama to educate him on the nature of 'Mitama' and 'Ara-mitama.' Kurama also informs him that Aka's practice of devouring Ara-mitama to destroy them is a major taboo and puts him at risk of becoming an Ara-mitama himself.

Yukito and Kurama's two students as seen in episode 4 (Image via Studio Blanc)

Later, Jingi tells Kurama about Aka, and he expresses doubts about being a suitable master for Yukito. However, Kurama discloses that Jingi and Yukito have shared a heart connection since childhood, making Jingi the ideal mentor for him.

Meanwhile, Yukito learns a new power and makes a tree sprout, surprising Kurama's students. However, when he loses control of the power, Jingi arrives and guides him to regain control of it.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 4 concludes by showing Yukito's developing awareness of his skills and his being accepted by others. However, it also foreshadows the difficulties he may face on his path to becoming a Lay Master.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Yukito and Jingi from Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds. (Image via Studio Blanc)

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 5 is anticipated to maintain the depth of the narrative and further explore the aspects of Lay Mastery. Fans can look forward to an increasing intensity in the plot in future episodes, possibly presenting Yukito's training and new experiences.

As the story progresses, Yukito's character is set to undergo substantial development, fighting with the concepts of morality and ethics as he strives to become a Lay Master. Additionally, the narrative will progressively reveal more secrets surrounding Ayaka Island and its guardians.

