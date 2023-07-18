Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 4 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Japan and subsequently, it will be made available to international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service. Fans of the series are excited to see how the protagonist handles the latest developments and where the storyline goes after the events of the last episode.

With three episodes already broadcasted, Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds is gradually gaining traction, particularly following the airing of episode 3, which introduced a new layer to the narrative. Initially, the series' performance was underwhelming, but episode 3 drastically flipped the predictable plotline. As the story unfolds further, it is anticipated to become increasingly engrossing.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 4 will see Yukito Yanagi further exploring the secrets of the Lay masters and Ayaka Island

Broadcasting details and where to watch

Yukito from Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds. (Image via Studio Blanc)

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 4 is scheduled to arrive on July 23, 2023, in Japan. The series has been reported to follow a weekly broadcasting schedule, with a new episode being released every Sunday.

After the episode is released in Japan, it will be available to international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, based on the viewer's location and time zone, the specific date and time of the international release may differ.

Here is the release schedule for Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 4 for different time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time: 10:30 am on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Pacific Time: 08:30 pm on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Philippines Standard Time: 11:30 am on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 am on Sunday, July 23, 2023

Korean Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Sunday, July 23, 2023

Central European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, July 23, 2023

Australian Capital Territory: 01:30 pm on Sunday, July 23, 2023

Eastern European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, July 23, 2023

A brief recap of episode 3

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 3 stands out as the anime's best episode thus far. The episode began with Yukito and Jingi visiting another island, which was far more modern than the previous rural island. They immerse themselves in the lively tourist environment. However, they split up suddenly.

Yukito then meets an Ara-Mitama. Despite his efforts, he fails to purify it, only to be saved with a gun by a new Lay master, Aka Ibuki. Later, a new female character is also shown briefly, working with him. The addition of Aka to the plot adds another layer as he deals with Ara-Mitama differently than Yukito has seen before.

And just like that Ibuki is my favorite character. Just from this ep alone I really like his character. I like that he's different from the other Ley Masters and does his own thing. The transformation with his black magic was SICK

As the Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 3 progresses, Yukito comes across another such creature, but a bigger and more powerful one. Aka engages in a full-fledged battle, displaying his ability to operate demonic abilities by absorbing the Ara-Mitama's energy through Black Magic.

Aka chooses to wipe out the dangerous spirits entirely in a gory manner in front of everyone, instead of purifying them as others would. The episode concludes with Yukito witnessing the dark side of Lay Mastery and being exposed to Aka's ruthless nature and insatiable hunger for power.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 4 is expected to keep the pace going and further explore the darker aspects of Lay Mastery. Fans can expect the series to become more intense in the future, with a possible shift towards a more graphic portrayal of conflicts.

Following the events on the new island, Yukito's character is also expected to experience significant development as he questions the notions of right and wrong on his journey to becoming a Lay Master. Moreover, the narrative will progressively reveal more secrets about Ayaka Island and its protectors as the plot moves ahead.

