Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 11 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 10, 2023, on Japan's local channels. It will then be made available to international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service.

The fantasy drama-themed anime has taken viewers on an unreal journey, exploring the secrets of Ayaka Island and depicting the development of the future savior of the land. After the impactful conclusion of episode 10, fans of the series are now excited to witness Yukito's progress and discover his powers in the upcoming episode.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 11: Yukito Yanagi will transform into the Water Dragon

Broadcast details and where to watch

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 10 details (Image via Studio Blanc)

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 11, titled Jump, Yukito, is scheduled to arrive on September 10, 2023, in Japan. The series has been reported to follow a weekly broadcast schedule, with a new episode being released every Sunday.

After episode 11 is released in Japan, it will be available for international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, based on the viewer's location and time zone, the specific date and time of the international release may differ.

Here is the release schedule for Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 11 for different time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time: 10:30 am on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Pacific Time: 08:30 pm on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Philippines Standard Time: 11:30 am on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 am on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Korean Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Central European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Australian Capital Territory: 01:30 pm on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Eastern European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, September 10, 2023

A brief recap of episode 10

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds (Image via Studio Blanc)

Episode 10 of Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds stands out as the best episode in the series thus far. It sheds light on Jingi's character and his relationship with Yukito. The episode featured Aka, Kurama, their students, and Yukito in a battle against the Fire Dragon.

Despite their best efforts to protect the island by harnessing their full potential, their endeavors proved futile. As Kurama witnessed the dire situation and aimed to safeguard the children, he began casting a spell. However, Yukito, eager to assist, struggled to awaken the dragon within himself.

Expand Tweet

Jingi entered the scene, revealing Ayaka's history and role in the transformation as the sacrificial key to awakening the water dragon within Yukito. It also explained why he had lived a carefree life, knowing that one day he would have to sacrifice his life for Yukito.

Jingi informed everyone that he had mastered their master's spell and was the only one who could help Yukito transform. With a spell, he transported Yukito to a different world, and together, they entered a portal to connect Yukito with the dragon.

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

Expand Tweet

The previous episode concluded on a powerful note, with Yukito emerging as the Water Dragon and Jingi sacrificing himself for Yukito's transformation. The two remaining masters removed their students from the scene, preparing for the real battle ahead.

Therefore, in Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 11, fans can expect to witness Yukito's full transformation into the Water Dragon and discover the fate of Jingi. The episode is set to feature a clash between the water and fire dragons, with Yukito emerging as the savior of Ayaka Island and restoring the balance of nature.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.