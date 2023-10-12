Bakugo coming back in My Hero Academia has made Jujutsu Kaisen fans delusional about Gojo's return 

Bakugo Katsuki's return in My Hero Academia has sparked hope among Jujutsu Kaisen fans that Gojo Satoru might also come back to action in the manga. Since Bakugo was able to defy certain death and return in an emphatic fashion, Gojo's fans believe that the strongest sorcerer of modern times can also miraculously come back from his death.

Like Bakugo from My Hero Academia, Gojo Satoru has a solid fanbase in Jujutsu Kaisen, so his tragic death has become a subject of mourning. But since Bakugo has miraculously returned in the latest chapter of the manga, Gojo fans are also hopeful to see their favorite character again. As such, several fans have taken to social media to share their excitement and hope over Gojo's fate.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans hope for Gojo's return as Bakugo Katsuki comes back in My Hero Academia

While Bakugo Katsuki was mortally wounded during his fight against Shigaraki, the latest spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 403 have confirmed his return to the battlefield. As fans know, Bakugo was struck by a deathly blow from Shigaraki in chapter 362.

His heart was ruptured, and he was on the cusp of death until the hero, Edgeshot, used his quirk Foldabody to enter Bakugo's body and repair his heart, though at the cost of his own life span. Bakugo's death was a certain event in the narrative, given how Horikoshi set up the battle with his flashbacks.

Bakugo, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

That said, the mangaka decided to bring back the young hero since he's an extremely popular character in the franchise. My Hero Academia chapter 403 saw Bakugo appearing to join the other heroes and save All Might from AFO's assault.

Likewise, Gojo Satoru is hailed as the face of Jujutsu Kaisen. As such, his unexpected demise in chapter 236 created a huge void in his fans' hearts, leading them to mourn on social media.

Gojo Satoru's death in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

While it seemed as if Gojo had won the battle against Sukuna, the latter launched a world-slashing dismantle at Gojo to vertically slice him in half. Sukuna's attack penetrated Gojo's indestructible, limitless cursed technique as his attack slashed the dimension itself.

As long as Gojo Satoru's limitless existed within the "world," Sukuna's attack was guaranteed to hit. The strongest sorcerer of modern times could not anticipate the King of the Curses' last resort and perished. While it's true that Gojo has died, fans still believe that the sorcerer can return in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Bakugo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

This belief has been further heightened by Bakugo Katsuki's return to life in My Hero Academia. However, it's obvious that, unlike Bakugo, Gojo's condition is more severe. Since he was cleaved in half in Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the chances of him coming back seem bleak.

That said, fans are still hopeful and have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their feelings about Gojo's fate. According to most fans, Bakugo's return to My Hero Academia has set up the possibility of the strongest sorcerer of modern times returning in Gege Akutami's manga.

Some fans have also theorized that since Gege Akutami and Kohei Horikoshi are close friends, Bakugo's revival may influence the Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka to write a different fate for Gojo in the upcoming chapters.

Others have mentioned how Horikoshi meant for Bakugo's return, while Gege Akutami focused on Gojo's death more explicitly by showing him in purgatory. In fact, a few fans have also explained that while Horikoshi loves his characters, Gege doesn't shy away from killing off his characters for the sake of the story.

In the end, a majority of fans still believe in Gojo coming back to Jujutsu Kaisen manga. While this is highly improbable, given how Gege Akutami doesn't show mercy to his characters for the story's sake, fans still cling to a dim hope.

