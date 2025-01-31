BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 6 is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 5 of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast explores the fallout from Mutsumi's split personality revelation, ultimately leading to the band's disbandment.

This abrupt turn deeply impacts the group's dynamic, creating a rift as each member grapples with personal struggles while moving in separate directions. While Sakiko's life takes an unexpected turn, with the episode ending on a surprising note as Tomori invites her to form a band again, the disbandment has the most devastating effect on Mutsumi, pushing her to the edge of insanity.

With the band's future now uncertain, the next episode is expected to further explore how the members cope with their separation, whether Sakiko will accept Tomori's offer, and how Mutsumi will handle the shock of this drastic change.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 6 release date, time, and countdown

Sakiko in episode 5 (Image via SANZIGEN)

As mentioned earlier, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 6, titled Animum reges., will be released on several TV platforms in Japan on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Due to timezone differences, the English-subtitled version of it will be accessible to most international fans earlier on the same day.

The release timings for BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 6 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 6 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, February 6 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 6 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 6 2:00 PM Central European Time Thursday, February 6 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 6 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, February 6 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, February 6 11:30 PM

Where to watch BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 6?

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 6 is set to air across several Japanese TV networks, starting with TOKYO MX on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow on Friday, February 7, 2025, across various channels, including BS NTV at 12 AM, Sun TV at 12:30 AM, TV Aichi at 1 AM, HTB at 2:06 AM, and Akita Asahi at 1:50 AM JST, among others.

Japanese fans also have the option to stream this Winter 2025 anime on various national platforms. It will first be available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, and U-NEXT, streaming simultaneously with the TV broadcast. From Sunday, February 9, 2025, after 12 AM JST, it will also be accessible on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and other services.

For international viewers, the anime is streaming on global platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, providing worldwide access. Crunchyroll offers simultaneous streaming with the Japanese TV broadcast, ensuring fans across the globe can watch without delay.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 5: A brief recap

Sakiko, Tomori, and Anon in this episode (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 5, titled Facta fugis, facienda petis, follows the band as they announce their disbandment during their live show after the members learn of Mutsumi's split personality. While the sudden news shocks the world, the members go their separate ways, each dealing with the aftermath in their own way.

Sakiko moves out of Uika's house, leaving only a note behind. Despite Uika's attempts to contact her, she remains unreachable. Sakiko briefly returns to her father's home before accepting her grandfather's invitation to stay with him.

Meanwhile, Tomori persistently approaches Sakiko, concerned about her somber demeanor, though Sakiko continues to avoid her. One day, Tomori and Anon visit her at home, where Tomori eventually invites Sakiko to form a band with her once more.

Meanwhile, Mutsumi isolates herself in her room, struggling to process the disbandment. The episode concludes on a tense note as Soyo visits her, only to be met with a shocking sight—Mutsumi appears to have lost her grip on reality, insisting that she herself is gone and pleading for Soyo's help to bring her back.

What to expect in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 6? (speculative)

Sakiko with Tomori in a flashback (Image via SANZIGEN)

With these tense developments, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 6 is set to explore the aftermath of the band’s disbandment in greater depth. The episode will likely reveal Mutsumi’s fate, whether her condition will take a turn for the better, and what role Soyo might play in her recovery.

Additionally, viewers can look forward to seeing how Sakiko reacts to Tomori’s invitation. As the story unfolds, expect more emotional moments and heightened drama, further shaping the paths of the former band members.

