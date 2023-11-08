Beck manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Regarded as a gem, Harold Sakuishi's Beck manga has fascinated manga readers for years. The author dexterously weaved a compelling narrative with memorable characters to illustrate a brilliant work of fiction that has garnered considerable admiration from fans.

Sakuishi-san's manga has seen huge success, selling 12 million copies worldwide. It only shows how much of an impact it has had on manga lovers. As such, several new readers want to know how they can read Harold Sakuishi's manga from authentic sources.

Harold Sakuishi's Beck manga is available on Amazon Kindle and Comixology

Harold Sakuishi's Beck manga (also known as Mongolian Chop Squad) has garnered immense popularity worldwide due to its engaging narrative and brilliant characters. Manga readers will be happy to learn that they can purchase and read all 34 volumes of the manga digitally from Comixology and Amazon in English.

Unfortunately, there's no way to read the Beck manga from applications or websites like the MangaPlus app or the MangaPlus site. As such, readers have to purchase individual volumes from Comixology/Amazon Kindle and digitally read them. Moreover, there's no physical edition of this manga available for Western audiences.

A panel from the manga (Image via Harold Sakuishi/Kodansha)

Notably, Beck Manga originally debuted in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine in 1999. The series concluded its run on April 5, 2008, and saw immense feedback from fans. A total of 103 chapters were then collected into 34 tankobon volumes by Kodansha. Later, Tokyopop secured the rights for the manga's English-language release.

Kodansha announced the expiration of Tokyopop's license after releasing only 12 volumes in English. In 2018, Amazon/Comixology secured exclusive rights and began releasing the volumes in digital versions. As mentioned earlier, Comixology has all 34 volumes of the Beck manga available.

What to expect in Beck manga

The renowned mangaka Harold Sakuishi's brilliant vision and dexterity created a narrative centered on the theme of music. Beck's fascinating narrative features a dispirited 14-year-old boy, Yukio "Koyuki" Tanaka, whose life changes after meeting an emerging guitarist, Ryuusuke "Ray" Minami.

One day, Ryuusuke leads the young boy to his former band's meeting place and dazzles him with his exquisite guitar skills. His infectious energy for music captivates Tanaka, who begins to exhibit similar interest. Slowly but surely, Ray's influence takes over him, and he becomes enamored by the glamorous rock music culture.

A panel from the manga (Image via Harold Sakuishi/Kodansha)

As the story unfolds, Tanaka decides to play the guitar and help Ryusuuke achieve his dream of leading a rock band. Together with Ray's sister Maho and other teenage members, the duo form a rock band called "BECK" and embark on a musical journey. Harold Sakuishi's manga artistically illustrates the group's struggles and their eventual success in the musical arena.

As is evident from the basic plot, Beck contains an inspirational story of a group of teenagers. Interested readers can expect a marvelous narrative that describes the struggles one has to endure in their life to attain success. Notably, the manga has similarities to the Blue Giant manga.

Additional information

Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad anime (Image via Madhouse)

Harold Sakuishi's manga series Beck inspired an anime adaptation back in 2004. A total of 26 episodes of Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad aired from October 2004 to March 2005 on TV Tokyo in Japan. Fans would like to know that the Beck anime was produced by Madhouse Studios under the direction of Osamu Kobayashi.

Notably, Funimation acquired the license for the series. As such, the title can be available for streaming in selected countries. Apart from an anime adaptation, Sakuishi-san's manga inspired a live-action film in Japan. Many renowned Japanese actors, including Takeru Satoh (Koyuki) and Hiro Mizushima (Ray), acted in the film.

