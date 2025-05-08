10 best anime to watch if you like Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai struck a chord with viewers when it debuted in 2018 by continuing the iconic Karate Kid story from a different perspective, focusing on Johnny Lawrence decades after his defeat by Daniel LaRusso. The show's mix of martial arts, humor, and teen drama made it a global Netflix hit.

Ad

Fans of Cobra Kai may not immediately think about seeking out Japanese animated shows, or "anime," to satisfy their craving for more. However, several classic anime echo Cobra Kai's appeal, from antihero leads to intense, emotional rivalries.

The coming-of-age themes and outlandish yet gripping fight scenes make these anime perfect for viewers hungry for more after binging the final season of Cobra Kai.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Cobra Kai

Ad

Trending

1. Baki

Baki (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Baki focuses on a young fighter named Baki Hanma training rigorously to become strong enough to surpass his father, the world's most violent fighter. With brutal fights and outcast fighters, Baki mirrors Cobra Kai's theme of misfits battling to prove themselves.

Ad

Fans of Cobra Kai's heart-pounding All Valley Karate Tournament scenes will surely appreciate Baki's underground fighting world, where the violence gets cranked up to sometimes wince-inducing extremes. Certain Baki fights end up revealing as much about the characters' inner demons as their physical toughness.

While Johnny Lawrence and his students fight to redeem themselves and find purpose through karate, Baki and his gladiator-like opponents work out deep-seated personal issues by beating each other's faces in.

Ad

2. Hajime no Ippo

Hajime no Ippo (Image via Madhouse)

Hajime no Ippo follows Ippo Makunouchi, a shy high school student who takes up boxing to stand up to his bullies, discovering his natural talent and passion for the sport. Initially saved from bullying by pro boxer Takamura, Ippo impresses at the local gym with speed and power.

Ad

Under retired trainer Kamogawa, Ippo begins his rise through the amateur boxing world, initially aiming for a match against rival Miyata. As Ippo racks up wins, he faces intensifying psychological pressure and vicious opponents like Mashiba.

Similar to Johnny Lawrence's setbacks in Cobra Kai, Ippo must overcome crushing defeats and debilitating damage while questioning his motivations. In the end, Ippo persists thanks to the thrill of competition and brotherly bonds forged with fellow boxers.

Ad

3. Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple

Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The series follows Kenichi, a timid student who joins a quirky dojo and grows stronger in body and spirit. Initially coerced to join the peculiar Ryōzanpaku dojo by upperclassman Miu, Kenichi hilariously struggles to survive the insane training regimen.

Ad

The dojo's masters include an old war veteran, a flamboyant kickboxer, and an aloof weapons expert. Despite getting constantly pummeled during sparring sessions, Kenichi slowly gains confidence in himself and forms endearing friendships with Miu and the other misfit students.

Kenichi's growing skills soon provoke rival delinquent gang Ragnarok into targeting him and the Ryōzanpaku members. This threat forces Kenichi to perfect techniques taught by his mentors in order to protect his friends, much like Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence's alliance against the Cobra Kai aggression.

Ad

4. Megalobox

Megalo Box (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Fans of Cobra Kai will find plenty to enjoy as underground fighter Junk Dog uses illegal mechanical gear to enhance his punches in unsanctioned bouts in a dystopian cyberpunk future.

Ad

When boxing manager Nanbu sees Junk Dog's natural talent exceed star champion Yuri's flashy theatrics, he convinces Junk Dog to shed his anonymity and mechanical aids to compete as "Gearless Joe" in the prestigious Megalonia tournament.

What unfolds is an emotional underdog saga about self-actualization. Joe endures scorn and Yuri's taunts while dealing with class barriers and existential struggles, realizing winning Megalonia matters less for social status and more for redeeming his self-worth.

Ad

5. Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yu Yu Hakusho follows delinquent teenager Yusuke Urameshi, who dies while saving a young boy from being hit by a car and gets revived by the Spirit World. He becomes a "spirit detective" who works cases involving demons and supernatural forces.

Ad

Yusuke goes through one of the most compelling character arcs in all of anime, starting out as a troublemaking rebel hated by teachers and misunderstood by his schoolmates. Yusuke tries to find meaning by dedicating himself to perfecting his combat skills amid an unforgiving world.

The series features spectacular supernatural martial arts action sequences, with Yusuke taking on a series of colorfully bizarre villains, antiheroes, and rivals in both human and demon worlds. The character-driven drama and emotional story beats give added weight to the paranormal fights.

Ad

6. Great Teacher Onizuka

Great Teacher Onizuka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For those who enjoy Cobra Kai's mix of heart and humor alongside the big action set pieces, Great Teacher Onizuka should make for highly rewarding viewing. The show focuses on reformed biker gang member Eikichi Onizuka, who becomes a teacher at an elite middle school academy.

Ad

Though initially in over his head, Onizuka channels his own experiences as a former notorious biker gang leader and troubled youth himself, gradually connecting with students and guiding them through personal issues that the other faculty members ignore.

Like Johnny building rapport with his misfit karate students, Onizuka discovers his true calling helping kids in need despite his general lack of credentials or formal training. GTO balances uproarious comedy with genuine sentiment, packing an equally strong emotional punch amidst all the laughter.

Ad

7. Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo (Image via Manglobe)

This acclaimed anime centers on Mugen and Jin, two skilled swordsmen with wildly different fighting styles who team up with Fuu, a young waitress searching for "the samurai who smells of sunflowers" across feudal Japan.

Ad

Like Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, Mugen and Jin constantly get on each other's nerves, bickering and fighting despite having to cooperate. And similar to how Johnny's teachings influence his students, Fuu finds self-confidence and moral purpose while learning lessons from her eccentric warrior companions.

The brilliantly choreographed swordfight scenes in Samurai Champloo bring all the kinetic energy and high stakes of the All Valley Karate Tournament to feudal Japan. For viewers who enjoy thrilling martial arts action, this samurai adventure strikes the perfect balance.

Ad

8. Air Master

Air Master (Image via Toei Animation)

Former gymnast Maki Aikawa gets immersed in the world of street fighting, where she applies extraordinary acrobatic skills to outmatch intimidating opponents. With preternatural aerial maneuverability augmenting her innate aggression, Maki thrillingly unleashes her hidden ferocity against a series of larger challengers.

Ad

As Maki connects emotionally with fellow societal outcasts through back-alley fisticuffs, her gymnast origins enable a graceful fighting style much like how Daniel LaRusso's unassuming appearance conceals lethal karate expertise.

Viewers revel in Maki embracing her underdog role as she decimates brute enemies in kinetic hand-to-hand combat.

9. Kengan Ashura

Kengan Ashura (Image via Larx Entertainment)

For fans who wish the fight scenes in Cobra Kai depicted even more graphic bone-crunching and blood-spattering, the gritty battle anime Kengan Ashura should more than satisfy any cravings for hardcore brutality.

Ad

The plot centers on brutal tournament matches between "Kengan" fighters representing enormous corporate conglomerates, who wield martial arts skills of superhuman levels. Protagonist Tokita Ohma, a mysterious martial artist trained in the Niko Style, is recruited by the Nogi Group to compete in these intense battles.

Backstabbing treachery and cutthroat business deals fuel the high-stakes combat in ways echoing John Kreese's sinister influence. And Tokita's mysterious past that gets gradually revealed adds emotional engagement similar to learning more about Johnny's life leading up to Cobra Kai.

Ad

10. Tenjou Tenge

Tenjou Tenge (Image via Madhouse)

In many ways, the rowdy action anime Tenjou Tenge plays like a bolder, more provocative take on the Cobra Kai formula. It follows delinquent teenagers Souichiro Nagi and Bob Makihara, who enroll at Toudou Academy, a school with a long history of martial arts training ruled by powerful martial arts clubs.

Ad

Like the Cobra Kai dojo, which nurtures students' darkest impulses to toughen them, Toudou Academy follows Darwinian principles, celebrating the strong while crushing the weak. Nagi and Bob must ally with fellow outcast warriors and take on increasingly menacing student council tyrants to protect their friends.

The eclectic fighting styles, flashy supernatural powers, and rampant fan service amp everything up to ridiculous levels. But viewers who enjoy Cobra Kai's angsty high school melodrama and bullying themes may embrace Tenjou Tenge's similarly over-the-top yet engaging storyline.

Ad

Conclusion

Part of what makes Cobra Kai so binge-worthy stems from characters feeling dynamic and multilayered rather than just action figure caricatures. The emotional drama gives added resonance to fight scenes instead of just serving as intermittent filler.

Whether showcasing complex antiheroes, grueling athletic journeys, or outcast misfits bonding through martial arts, the classic anime titles above integrate compelling character storylines with thrilling combat set pieces similar to Cobra Kai's winning formula.

Ad

So for fans eager to dive deeper into stories marrying fight choreography with feelings, these action-packed yet poignant anime classics will surely deliver the perfect one-two punch. From sports to supernatural battles to samurai swordplay, there's something for every Cobra Kai fan craving more action and camaraderie.

Related links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More